Patriots in Talks With ‘High-Level Perimeter Weapon’: Report

The New England Patriots need to add quality targets for quarterback Mac Jones, or whoever will lead the team this fall.

New England took a step toward adding another playmaker this week when Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson made a Tope 30 pre-draft visit according to the Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. Wilson caught 134 passes for 1,662 yards and 11 touchdowns in 36 games for the Cardinal in five years.

“High-level perimeter weapon who stood out at the Senior Bowl and is the type of leader you want in your locker room for a long, long time,” Fowler wrote.

Wilson caught four passes for 76 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass in the Senior Bowl. He boosted his draft stock significantly that week in February according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

“Nobody changed [his] narrative more at [the] Senior Bowl than Stanford’s Michael Wilson,” Nagy tweeted. “Most NFL scouts pegged Wilson as ‘A-plus character’ and polished ‘possession guy’, but he showed [a] different set of gears in Mobile. Wilson was [a] big riser moving from likely fifth to possible third-rounder.”

Wilson kept impressing at the NFL Combine in March as he benched the most out of any receiver there — 23 reps. While his 4.58-second 4o-yard dash left some questions, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms sees Wilson overcoming that.

“He plays way faster than that,” Simms said. “I didn’t see anybody he couldn’t run by.”

Wilson also has quality size at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds as Simms noted. The Patriots only have one receiver, DeVante Parker, who is at 6-foot-2 or taller and 213 pounds or heavier.

How Wilson Would Fit With Patriots

Sports Illustrated’s Patriots Country broke down how Wilson could fit into Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense.

“For the Patriots, Wilson’s ability to ‘sell’ vertical routes makes him a prototypical fit in O’Brien’s offense,” Patriots Country’s Mike D’Abate wrote. “During his time at Stanford, Wilson was often on the receiving end of wide receiver screens, quick outs, and crossers to get the ball into his hands quickly and in space. This allows the offense to operate in schemes which create space for underneath options.”

“Coincidentally, Pats quarterback Mac Jones was at his most efficient when running this type of offense at Alabama,” D’Abate added.

Wilson’s Durability an Issue

Questions on Wilson’s durability could persist well beyond the draft since he hasn’t played a full football season since 2019.

Wilson sustained a season-ending foot injury in 2020, and he missed more games in 2021. He also only played six games in 2022 and missed the rest because of an undisclosed injury. Despite the injury history, the Patriots could get a steal with Wilson if he stays healthy and performs.

“He’s a first round receiver on film,” Simms said. “There’s no doubt about that. But those are some tough injuries when you [expletive] is on the line and you’re going, ‘wait, I need a receiver who can help me right now and hopefully the next 3-4 years'”.

“That’s a hard thing to do,” Simms added.

Simms ranks Wilson No. 4 among receivers in the draft.