Former GM Says Patriots Potential Free-Agent QB Target ‘Can’t Be Fixed’

The New England Patriots figure to have a few options when it comes to quarterbacks during the offseason. One former general manager called a possible free-agent target unfixable.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Lombardi Weighs in on Potential Free-Agent Targets at QB for the Patriots

Mike Lombardi is a former general manager of the Cleveland Browns and a former assistant to the Patriots’ coaching staff. He’s now an award-winning analyst, so his opinion does carry some weight.

Lombardi was a guest on WEEI’s OMF, and he was asked about some potential options at quarterback for the Patriots during the offseason. Former Patriot Christian Fauria (who accounts for the “F” in OMF) mentioned Chicago Bears quarterback, and potential 2021 free agent, Mitchell Trubisky as an option first.

He asked Lombardi if the Patriots would consider Trubisky. Lombardi quickly responded: “No chance.” Later in his response, when asked why not, Lombardi said, “he can’t be fixed.”

That’s a tough, hardline take on Trubisky who has no shortage of detractors, but considering the struggles he’s had in his career at times, it’s somewhat understandable Lombardi would feel this way about the 26-year-old.

Lombardi Might Be Wrong About Trubisky

Trubisky recently got his job back after Bears head coach Matt Nagy benched him in favor of Nick Foles earlier in the season. Trubisky has looked pretty strong in each of the last two games with Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans being arguably the best performance of his career.

In helping the Bears snap a six-game losing streak, Trubisky completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second consecutive game with exactly 267 yards passing and no interceptions.

Since returning to the starting lineup, Trubisky has completed just under 75% of his passes. It looks as if he may have turned a corner. Quite honestly, if he can play the final three games of the season the way he has the last two, and the Bears can make the postseason, there is a chance Chicago opens up the checkbook in an attempt to bring him back on a long-term deal.

Trubisky may not be interested in returning, as he may have more options than most expected if he finishes 2020 strongly.

The Bears still have a chance to make the postseason (an even better one than the Patriots). If the Bears were to win out and enter the postseason hot, things will look much different this offseason.

Remember, Trubisky is only 26, and there is some belief the Bears’ offense has never really fit him properly. If an NFL team looks at Trubisky and believes they have the personnel to get the best out of him–especially if they have a string of solid play by which to reference–the Patriots might actually have to bid for his services.

It’s an interesting angle to watch as the 2020 season comes to a close and we foreshadow who might be in charge at quarterback for the Patriots in 2021.

Also Read: