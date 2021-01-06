Patriots Writer Makes Unpopular Prediction in Bold Mock Draft

Come April, during the 2021 NFL Draft, many fans would love to see the New England Patriots select one of the top quarterbacks available in the first round. Some would like to see the team trade up to take someone like BYU’s Zach Wilson or even Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

If you’re one of those people, you probably don’t want to look at NBC Sports Phil Perry’s latest mock draft. Perry doesn’t just have the Patriots missing out on one of the top quarterbacks in the first round, he has the team going in a completely different direction with the 15th overall selection.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Every One of the Top 5 QB’s Are off the Board in Perry’s Mock

In Perry’s mock draft, he has the Patriots selecting the beastly left tackle from Virginia Tech, Christian Darrisaw. Perry knows this isn’t what fans want to hear, and it doesn’t even sound like it’s something he wants to predict.

However, in his mock, all 5 of the top quarterbacks are already gone by the time the Patriots will select at No. 15.

As most expect, Perry has Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick. He hasn’t elevated Wilson ahead of Fields and has the latter going to the New York Jets with the former being selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 3.

If the Dolphins prove Perry right, drafting Wilson would be an incredibly premature move considering Tua Tagvailoa just completed his rookie season. In any case, Perry has North Dakota State’s Trey Lance headed to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4.

The run on QB cools off until the No. 14 pick when Perry has the Minnesota Vikings giving up on Kirk Cousins and turning to Alabama’s Mac Jones. That would be a real blow to the Patriots considering many have projected Jones to land in New England.

Florida’s Kyle Trask would still be available in this scenario, but Perry believes the Patriots would lean toward an offensive lineman over Trask or even the prospect of trading up to get one of the prospects I’ve mentioned.

Here is his reasoning: