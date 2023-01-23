NFL Insider Calls Patriots Trading For Aaron Rodgers ‘Very Belichickian’

After a disappointing season with the New England Patriots, Mac Jones‘ job as starting quarterback isn’t as secure as it once was and one NFL insider believes it would make a lot of sense for Bill Belichick to trade for Aaron Rodgers.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, Peter King linked Rodgers to the Patriots.

“The possibilities are delicious,” King said of a Rodgers trade. “Rodgers to the Jets, maybe re-teaming with ex-Pack aide Nathaniel Hackett, who has interviewed for the New York offensive coordinator job. Or Rodgers to the Patriots, which seems very Belichickian, to perhaps give Mac Jones two learning seasons in the shadows. Or Rodgers to Vegas, if Tom Brady doesn’t beat him there. Or Rodgers to Seattle, which is seventh in cap room in 2023 and has four picks in the draft’s top 55. You could think of 10 more.”

King’s column came after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a trade is a real possibility for Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Schefter also added that he doesn’t think they are going to trade Rodgers within the conference.

Jones struggled mightily in 2022 between performance and health. The 24-year-old only threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Thinks Highly of Aaron Rodgers

The Patriots played Green Bay this season and New England’s head coach was quite complimentary of Rodger’s performance.

“I’d say in the end, Rodgers is just too good,” Belichick said. “He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those, and he’s just too smart, too good, too accurate, and in the end, he got us. We just couldn’t quite do enough in the other areas to quite offset it. … He’s just a great, great player, and he made some great plays.”

Rodgers has had an amazing NFL career. The veteran quarterback is approaching 60,000 passing yards in his career along with 475 passing touchdowns and 105 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

Rodgers also has been to the Pro Bowl 10 times, was an All-Pro four times, and owns a Super Bowl ring. The 39-year-old also is a four-time MVP.

But the quarterback has struggled as of late. In 2022, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Matt Patricia Might not Return to New England Patriots in 2023.

Multiple insiders have indicated that Patricia could be gone come the 2023 season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer gave an update on the Patriots offensive coordinator search.

“What all this means for Matt Patricia and Joe Judge remains to be seen,” Breer wrote. “Both are close with Belichick. The former served in a quasi-front-office role in 2021 (he even got Nick Caserio’s old office); the latter returned in ’22 on the promise of coaching offense rather than special teams. Would they accept moves back to defense and special teams? I’m really not sure they would.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry also reported that multiple staffers believe that Patricia won’t be back next season.

“Patricia’s future with the Patriots is something several high-ranking members of the club are unclear on,” Perry wrote. “There is a belief among multiple staffers that he will not be with the team in 2023, I’m told.

“Indications are that Belichick would not fire Patricia, even though Patricia has been bumped from his previous post; Belichick could find a role for him, is the widely-held belief,” Perry added. “But if there’s an opportunity for Patricia to continue his career elsewhere, the 48-year-old might favor a fresh start with a different team. The expectation is that the Patriots would not stand in his way if he were to pursue another job that would represent a lateral move.”