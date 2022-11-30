NFL Insider Ponders Tom Brady Patriots Reunion

W

hile it appeared that the New England Patriots have moved on from Tom Brady, a return could be in store.

Brady’s last season for New England was in 2019. After that campaign he departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a return to New England seemed quite unlikely.

But after a difficult 2022 season both personally and professionally for the quarterback, could a return be in the cards. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe didn’t rule out a reunion between Brady and the Patriots after this season.

“Don’t ever write off the Patriots,” Howe wrote. “Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game. The Patriots are slated to have more than $100 million in cap space in 2023, so they can again address their flaws, this time on the heels of a couple impressive draft classes.

”Maybe it’s a long shot,” Howe added. There might be better situations for Brady. But just when you think you’ve got Belichick figured out, he does something no one sees coming.”

Brady’s former teammate Matt Light reacted to the story on WEEI and he said that it wouldn’t be a shock if Brady did come back to New England.

“I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Light said of Brady. “The guy wants to win, and he knows how to do it with a guy like Belichick. I think he’s seeing the differences now. I mean, he only played for Bill, and then he goes down to Tampa and he’s had a couple head coaches down there now. He could conceivably come back and want to be with a proven winner.”

Would the Patriots Need to Make a Trade?

If Brady did desire a return to New England, it wouldn’t be that difficult. He is a free agent after this season.

“Realistically, the Patriots wouldn’t even need to trade Mac Jones, whose rookie contract runs through 2024 plus the fifth-year option in 2025,” Howe wrote. “While they certainly could — and as is the case with many starting quarterbacks, they’d start the trade conversations with the hopes of recouping a first-round pick — there’d be loads of value in Jones learning from Brady.”

How Has Brady Performed This Season?

As stated, this season has been difficult for Brady. In 11 games this season, he is 5-6 throwing for 3,051 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions per Pro Football Reference. While the stats aren’t too unsatisfying, the team record is sure to leave him wanting more.

Even though his team is struggling, Brady still seems to love the game and all the effort that comes with it.

“I love playing,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go” podcast. “I love competing. I love trying to be a little bit better every day. I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates… And obviously there’s challenges every year. Everybody has unique challenges, you know, on and off the field. You work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you. We’re just going to keep fighting until the end and we’ll be measured by, again, by what happens over the course of a long season.”