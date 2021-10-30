NFL Analyst Examines Rumored Patriots-Cardinals WR Swap

There is no shortage of N’Keal-Harry-themed trade concepts. The New England Patriots receiver is easily the most discussed potential trade target on the roster now that Stephon Gilmore has been dealt to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick earlier this month.

Pat’s Pulpit’s Brian M. Hines mentioned a potential trade including Harry and another team’s disappointing young receiver, the Arizona Cardinals’ Andy Isabella. However, Hines doesn’t see how this one would work. He wrote:

The N’Keal Harry for Andy Isabella swap has been a popular rumor amongst Patriots fans, but it’s one that just might not make sense for New England. To start, why would Arizona have much interest in Harry? With DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore already rostered and thriving in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, there is really no reason for them to acquire Harry. As for New England, Isabella’s skillset is certainly intriguing, but he likely would not make any sort of impact this season. We’ve seen how long it takes for outside receivers to pick up this offense — specifically in season — and he would be buried behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne on the depth chart. Harry in any trade would carry a $785k salary while costing New England $1.96 million in ‘21 and $1.34 million in ‘22 in dead cap hits. Acquiring Isabella would come with a deadline salary of just over $508k, while he remains under contract for just over $1.1 million next season.

It seems this is one of those trade concepts that only considers one team (the Patriots) side of the equation. If you take a look at what the Cardinals already have on offense, it’s hard to imagine how this trade would appeal to them.

Trading Harry isn’t a senseless concept, but having him land with the Cardinals seems senseless.

N’Keal Harry Would Be Even More Buried in Arizona

One of Harry’s biggest issues in New England is a lack of opportunities. Some of that is his fault because he hasn’t flashed enough to encourage more targets and snaps.

That said, he looks like he’s at least ready to make some sort of statement about his career. Harry hauled in an impressive 28-yard reception over the top of a defender in last week’s 54-13 rout over the New York Jets.

Even with some progress, Harry would be firmly behind the Cardinals’ first four receivers, which might lead to even more frustration for him.

The Patriots Might Have to Give Up Different Assets For Andy Isabella

Isabella is a speedster who would appear to have the kind of game that can force a defensive coordinator to account for him on every play. Like Harry, he’s been inconsistent. His 30 career receptions for 413 yards and 3 TDs are even more modest than Harry’s 48 for 461 yards and 4 TDs.

However, because Isabella is a burner, his skill set might be intriguing to the Patriots’ coaching staff. If that’s the case, New England will have to come up with some other assets to offer Arizona, because Harry isn’t likely to move their needle.

