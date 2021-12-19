Patriots WR ‘Hasn’t Lived Up to Expectations,’ Says Analyst

It seems as if the New England Patriots‘ N’Keal Harry can’t catch a break.

Heavy’s Stephanie Otey sat down with The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn to discuss several Patriots topics. Otey asked Fairburn about the polarizing wide receiver.

Does Harry get an unfair shake from the media and Patriots fans? Fairburn said: “it’s interesting. I think any time a top draft pick like that gets criticized, it has as much to do with where they were picked as it does what they’re doing on the field.”

There is no question, first-round picks are judged on a different scale. It gets even worse when you consider the Patriots passed on guys like the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf and the Tennessee Titans’ AJ Brown to take Harry. As Fairburn mentioned, Harry has found something of a niche on the Patriots’ offense.

“N’Keal Harry has been an important piece of the Patriots’ running game,” Fairburn said. “He’s a good run blocker and he has played his role somewhat well and really, and with that Monday night fumble, my thought was why is he back there to begin with? You know he hadn’t returned a punt in the NFL and he’s back there doing it for the first time in 50-mph winds on national television in the biggest game of the year.”

This is a solid point that didn’t get enough attention in Week 13 when Harry let a punt bound off his helmet amidst unreal conditions in Orchard Park against the Buffalo Bills. That was a tough situation to put anyone in, but even worse for a guy who hasn’t had an opportunity to practice working in tough weather. Even with that consideration, Fairburn knows Harry has fallen short of making the expected impact.

“So I think he certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations, there’s no question about that,” Fairburn said. “He has not been the player that he was drafted to be, but he does serve a role on the team–albeit a small one–and he does have his occasional miscues, but look he hasn’t

played the way a first round receiver should play and so it’s hard to fault the critics too much.”

Here is a look at the segment:





How Did N’Keal Harry Play on Saturday Night?

Harry made an impact in the passing game in the 27-17 loss to the Colts. He had 5 targets which turned into 2 receptions for 52 yards. Harry flashed the downfield, high-point receiver we saw him play in college on a 43-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, they still came up short, and Harry was injured on a subsequent play, and he had to helped off the field.

Updates on N’Keal Harry Injury

There was no official word given on Harry’s condition. However, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe said Harry was on the sideline trying to walk off the bump, and he wanted to come back in the game.

Hopefully, Harry is alright and he can establish himself as a downfield threat for the Patriots.

