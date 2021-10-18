Patriots WR Exposed for ‘Winging It’ on Confused Play in Loss to Cowboys

The New England Patriots probably could have used an effective N’Keal Harry on Sunday in the 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, the much-maligned former first-round pick was a non-factor again.

Harry wasn’t just non-productive with zero catches, USA Today’s Andrew Joseph also caught Harry confused on this red zone play that had CBS analyst Tony Romo yelling at the third-year receiver from the announcer’s booth.

You can also hear Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones yelling Harry’s name as he tried to get him in position and then to go in motion. Take a look, it’s a train wreck.

N’Keal Harry showed what it looks like to not know the playbook and just wing it out there 😬 pic.twitter.com/ebF31C6ILY — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) October 17, 2021

With each passing week, it’s becoming more clear Harry will never become the player the Patriots and their fans hoped he’d be when they took him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

How Non-Productive Was N’Keal Harry vs. the Dallas Cowboys?

Harry got his first start of the season, but somehow he still didn’t scratch with a reception. He also didn’t have a target, which could be caused by several issues.

Harry’s persistent issues with creating separation, or perhaps some of it could be due to rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ reluctance to push the ball deep.

If Harry was open down the field and Jones had a safer checkdown to throw to, there is a good chance Harry might not have had the ball thrown to him. We can’t say either way without looking at the All-22 video which probably won’t be available until Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

In any case, Harry was again a non-factor.

Is N’Keal Harry Still on the Trading Block?

Back before the season started, Harry and his agent informed the Patriots the receiver wanted to be traded. He cited a lack of targets and opportunities to make plays.

That’s pretty debatable, but Harry performed well in training camp. He wasn’t making a ton of noise in preseason, and he suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve to start the year.

It’s unclear where Harry’s trade status is with the team, but some are already considering him a potential target for a few WR-needy teams in the NFL.

Just JoRO of the Mile High Report discussed the Denver Broncos potentially having some interest in trading for Harry, and perhaps other veteran wide receivers.

JORO wrote:

While [George] Paton only just signed John Brown to the practice squad after acquiring David Moore, it could make sense to look for more pass catchers. If Pat Shurmur is adamant about utilizing 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB) on 70+% of the offensive snaps as he’s done the last two weeks, the Broncos may want to beef up their wide receiver room. A player like New England’s N’Keal Harry, Houston’s Brandin Cooks, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, or even Chicago’s Allen Robinson could draw some interest.

At this point, it would be in the best interest of everyone if the Patriots dealt Harry. It feels like I’ve said this at least 100 times, but he is need of a fresh start.