Patriots Injury Report: Latest on Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry, and More

The New England Patriots are coming into the Week 10 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens pretty banged up. They have injuries or players who are less than 100 percent all over their depth chart.

An hour or so before kickoff, there are some strong indications as to who will be available for Sunday night’s battle with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Stephon Gilmore Not on the Field and Inactive

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is inactive for the third straight week for the #Patriots. The rest of the inactives: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, DT Isaiah Mack, TE Jordan Thomas, RB J.J. Taylor, QB Brian Hoyer, and G Hjalte Froholdt. DT Lawrence Guy and OT Jermaine Eluemunor are back. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 15, 2020

There was hope that Stephon Gilmore would return to the lineup after suffering a knee injury three weeks ago. However, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will miss his third consecutive game despite being available for limited participation in practice at points during the week,

The Patriots’ secondary struggled last week against the New York Jets. J.C. Jackson took Gilmore’s place and was among the players who looked the most vulnerable. However, he did come up with the biggest defensive play of the game, which was an interception that set Cam Newton up for the game-winning drive.

The Patriots will need Jackson to be at his best against Jackson and the Ravens this week.

N’Keal Harry is Back

N'Keal Harry (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) return to the lineup. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 15, 2020

Suddenly, the wide receiver group is beginning to look a bit stronger than it has earlier in the season. Thanks to the consistent play from Damiere Byrd and the emergence of Jakobi Meyers as a legitimate No. 1 threat for Newton, there is some room for hope.

Now, it appears the underachieving 2019 first-round pick, N’Keal Harry is set to return from a concussion. He hasn’t had a great season so far, but he is as physically talented as any receiver on the team. In six games, Harry has 19 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown. That’s not the kind of production you’d hope to receive from a first-round pick, but he is still just 22 years old with some upside. Perhaps this Sunday night game will be a coming-out party for him.

The Patriots will also see the debut of the newly-acquired Isaiah Ford, whom they traded for from the Miami Dolphins. We’ll see if Newton has an impressive group of passing weapons on Sunday.

Damien Harris Looks to Be Good to Go

Stephon Gilmore remains out for the #Patriots, but they will get N'Keal Harry back tonight. Damien Harris is also up. https://t.co/E58AZWYXJV — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 15, 2020

The Patriots’ run game has been strong all season. Second-year pro Damien Harris has been a big part of that success. Harris is battling ankle and chest injuries. The latter bump was suffered against the Jets, but he has shown great toughness in getting himself ready for this week.

While Harris is expected to play, I’d still expect to see a good dose of Rex Burkhead, James White, and perhaps even a touch of J.J. Taylor as the former might not be able to carry his normal workload. With the offensive line also near as healthy as it has been in weeks, the run game should be in a good place. It also doesn’t hurt that Ravens’ future Hall-of-Famer Calais Campbell is out.

