NFL Analyst Calls Patriots Polarizing WR Called an ‘Idiot’

It seems every week someone is ragging on the New England Patriots‘ N’Keal Harry. The latest criticism came in the form of some harsh name calling.

It’s not as if he doesn’t bring some of the criticism on himself. Harry hasn’t always been known as the hardest worker or a student of the game.

He has been less than productive throughout his short but non-descript NFL career, and right now his claim to fame is that he has found a niche role as a crack blocker on outside run plays.

Harry helped spring Damien Harris on his 64-yard TD run against the Bills.

N'Keal Harry provides the washout playside crack block that widens the hole that springs the Harris TD run on #MNF in the week's biggest game.

While that skill and ability is getting him on the field, it is not the sort of quality you want a WR drafted in the first round to hang his hat on.

To make matters worse, Harry made a boneheaded error in the Patriots 14-10 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

In Harry’s defense, he hasn’t returned punts with the Patriots, but he allowed the football to bound off his helmet during a punt return, which set up the Bills’ only TD of the game.

While Harry hasn’t returned punts with the Patriots, he did do this in college.

What Bill Belichick expected from N'Keal Harry:

The Patriots rebounded and won the huge AFC East matchup, but Harry’s error could have been disastrous. During a recent episode of Heavy presents, I’m Just Saying, Heavy on Jets beat writer Paul Esden Jr. was asked–along with the rest of the panel–to give one word to describe Harry at this point in his career.

Esden didn’t hold back as he labeled the soon-to-be-24-year-old an “idiot.” Esden said this just moments after Harry’s fumble:

Yeah I’m gonna be prisoner of the moment here. I’m gonna go based off of just what we just saw and the word that jumps to mind is idiot. Now let’s go to the tail of the tape here. So N’Keal Harry is on a punt return and he gets in the way and the ball hits off the dome. Now okay, if that’s not bad enough, he pretends like it didn’t. He’s like ‘oh no.’ The Bills player gives him credit for a second, then he goes ‘wait a second, no it didn’t. No wait yes, it did.’ That coulda, should, or would have been a turning point in the game which ended up being like what 14-10? So Henry’s an idiot for first off, just being in that position. What are you doing man? Like back up. We had the old when I was back in high school playing football, we yelled fire which meant get the F from the football. So again, not only was he in the range, which is not good, it bounces off his head and he tried to convince the building.

While “idiot” is a harsh term, Harry continues to be a frustrating figure. Here is a look at the entire segment:





Describe N'Keal Harry With One Word #Patriots #MacJones #NFL #nkealharry The New England Patriots have been on a tear as of late, but their first-round draft pick wide receiver N'Keal Harry has yet to pan out. What's one word you'd use to describe him?

How Could N’Keal Harry Redeem Himself?

Quite honestly, the only way Harry’s tenure with New England can be salvaged is if he starts to catch TD passes. That might sound overly simplistic, but scores will heal the sores.

If Harry can become the downfield threat the Patriots hoped he’d be, or at the very least, become a major weapon in the red zone passing game, Harry can make an impact over the final four regular season games and postseason.

How Much Do the Patriots Need From Harry in the Playoffs?

New England needs for Harry to continue to play a role in the run game. After all, his size and strength are an undeniable asset when it comes to blocking.

However, they could also stand to see him at least flash some ability and playmaking as a receiver. If he could establish himself in that area, Harry could make the Patriots even more dangerous than they already are heading into the bye week.

