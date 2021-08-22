Patriots WR To Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury

The New England Patriots‘ N’Keal Harry is fortunate.

There is reportedly no structural damage to his injured left shoulder after he hurt it diving for a Mac Jones pass in Thursday night’s 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Harry is expected to miss four weeks and won’t be back until Week 2 of the regular season. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport had the story:

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has a four-week shoulder injury, which makes things a bit complicated. pic.twitter.com/zp8CU1JRKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2021

In light of this report, there are some serious questions to consider about how this could affect his spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

Did Harry Do Enough to Make the 53-Man Roster?

By many accounts, Harry has been one of the standouts during Patriots training camp. Harry has seemingly become more comfortable using his size and strength to gain advantage against defenders, and he’s had a number of eye-opening plays in practice.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike D’Abate wrote about Harry’s performance, the potential impact it could have on the roster and Harry’s previous trade request: