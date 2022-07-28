N’Keal Harry Discusses Reaction to Being Traded by Patriots

When fans of the New England Patriots found out that N’Keal Harry had been traded, the majority of them were excited. Well, the same can be said about the focal point of the trade.

Training camp kicked off across the NFL and along with the Patriots, the Chicago Bears also got to work. That meant that fans got to hear from Harry.

Harry was traded to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Seeing that Harry was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, that is a measly return.

But Harry’s NFL career has been a massive disappointment. Last season, Harry was only able to tally 12 receptions for 184 yards. In his entire career, the wide receiver only has 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Harry spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Bears. The wide receiver talked about his reaction to being moved.

“I was actually asleep and my manager was at my house and he came downstairs,” Harry said. “(He) told me I just got traded. When he told me I got traded to the Bears, I was excited. I jumped out of bed. I was just excited, man.”

Harry added that it was a much needed fresh start for his career.

Why Was Harry Traded?

The fact that New England was able to get anything in return for Harry makes the deal a win. The Patriots have a stacked wide receiver room meaning that it wouldn’t have been surprising if he was outright cut before the start of the regular season.

DeVante Parker will look to lead the way as the only wide receiver on New England’s roster to eclipse 1,000 yards in a single season. Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne will look to build off 2021 campaigns where they led the team in yards and touchdowns respectively.

The Patriots also drafted Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England will surely look to utilize him in his rookie season.

With those four players guaranteed to make the roster, that doesn’t leave a lot of spots open on the roster. New England also has Nelson Agholor who will likely make the final roster.

The Patriots were likely to get rid of Harry anyway so gladly the Patriots were at least able to get something in return for the disappointing wide receiver.

How Will Harry Fit in Chicago?

Now a member of the Bears organization, Harry will be one of the top wideouts on the roster. While Darnell Mooney is coming off a 2021 season where he racked up 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

Justin Fields will then have Harry along with Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, and Equanimeous St. Brown to throw to.

So while it might be a fresh start for Harry, things won’t be easy for him in Chicago. Luckily for Patriots fans, he isn’t their problem anymore.