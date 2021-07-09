AFC Powerhouse Among Potential Landing Suitors for N’Keal Harry: Report

The New England Patriots N’Keal Harry has asked the team to trade him, and one AFC powerhouse has emerged as a potential suitor for the former first-round pick.

According to USA Today’s Henry McKenna, the Chiefs made a list of potential landing spots for Harry. However, the potential deal would bring the Patriots speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman, though New England would likely have to kick in a draft pick as well to entice Kansas City.

McKenna wrote:

Would Kansas City part ways with Mecole Hardman? The 2019 second-round pick has been only slightly more impressive with his production than Harry. And that’s due, in large part, to the fact that Hardman plays with Patrick Mahomes. The Patriots would have to throw in a pick to acquire Hardman, but it’s easy to see him making the roster as the sixth wideout. Harry, meanwhile, is unlikely to make the team at this point. The Chiefs, meanwhile, can cross their fingers Harry turns into what Sammy Watkins was in the offense.

More Chiefs Connections for N’Keal Harry

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub also places the Chiefs on a short list of potential suitors for Harry. Barth wrote:

The Chiefs lost Sammy Watkins in free agency, and as a result find themselves without a big receiver. Travis Kelce can fill that role, but how much does KC want to lead him in front of safeties and linebackers at 31 years old. Harry would provide them with some much needed size and a jump ball threat. Plus, if any quarterback can help turn around a receivers career, it’s Patrick Mahomes.

Placing Harry in an offense with tons of weapons as the Chiefs have, might be the trick to get him into the one-on-one situations where his inability to create separation is a bit masked. When it comes to size and strength, Harry can overpower many defenders. That is why he is considered a potential red zone threat. Alongside Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, that might be a good look for Harry in Kansas City.

Harry Can’t Be Too Choosy

If you listened to Cam Newton speak about Harry during his interview on I Am Athlete, you could hear him trying to protect the young receiver. It also sounded as though Harry’s immaturity and mental toughness were an issue.

Take a look at the interview:





Play



Video Video related to afc powerhouse among potential landing suitors for n’keal harry: report 2021-07-08T23:19:48-04:00

Harry was a first-round pick in 2019, but he has been the least productive receiver taken in the first 60 picks of that year. Take a look at this tweet from McKenna highlighting the differences in production with Harry compared to other receivers in his draft class and range.

WRs in 2019 draft (rounds 1&2) 25: M. Brown: 104 rec, 1,353 yds, 15TDs

32: N'KEAL HARRY: 45 REC, 414 YDS, 4TDS

36: D. Samuel: 90 rec, 1,193 yds, 4TDs

51: A. J. Brown: 122 rec, 2,126 yds, 19TDs

56: M. Hardman: 67 rec, 1,098 yds, 10TDs

64: DK Metcalf: 141 rec, 2,203 yds, 17TDS — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 7, 2021

Harry’s status as a bust is almost secured.

The next team he plays for will be giving him a second chance. Depending on how that trial goes could tell us how much tread Harry has on his proverbial tires in the NFL.

The window for an NFL player to prove he’s worthy of staying in the league is thin, and Harry’s is just about closed. He needs to have noteworthy success in 2021, wherever he plays, if he wants to extend his career and continue earning an NFL player’s salary.