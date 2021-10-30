Patriots Are ‘Giving Up’ On Former First-Round Pick, Says Analyst

When November 2, 4pm ET rolls around, the New England Patriots’ N’Keal Harry is going to still be a topic of discussion. Right now, many are talking about Harry’s prospects of remaining with the Patriots after the break. At least one writer thinks there is truth to the speculation that Harry will be on the move.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay played fact or fiction with the hottest NFL rumors as we move closer to the trade deadline.

Harry’s rumored availability was examined. Are the Patriots giving up on Harry? Kay says yes. He wrote:

Harry requested a trade in July, and the Patriots should be willing to deal him. The 23-year-old has failed to establish a rapport with rookie Mac Jones—the third starting quarterback in as many years whom he hasn’t shown any chemistry with—and he’s drawn a meager five targets across four games. Harry has a $2.8 million cap hit this year and a $3.2 million cap hit in 2022. The Patriots would be wise to clear his salary from the books rather than watch him slog through another abysmal campaign. Although the Pats used the No. 32 pick on Harry in 2019—selecting him ahead of star wideouts like Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown—they’ll likely have to choose between accepting a late-round selection or taking back another bust. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Patriots would benefit most from the latter. Barnwell highlighted the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential trade partner. He suggested a deal including edge-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson—along with some picks changing hands on each side—which would give both first-rounders a change of scenery and a chance to revitalize their careers. Regardless of where Harry lands, the pick was clearly a mistake on New England’s part. The team should be ready to admit it and recoup some value by taking the best offer on the table at the deadline.

While Chaisson has been a disappointment in his own right, the Patriots should consider themselves fortunate if they’re able to secure another first-round talent in exchange for a player like Harry who has given the team such little production.

Is N’Keal Harry’s Stint in New England Salvageable?

When you take a look at the 28-yard reception Harry hauled in late in the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout 54-13 win over the New York Jets, there is some hope.

Harry hasn’t been back with the team long since coming off injured reserve after a preseason shoulder injury kept him inactive for the first four weeks of the year. It looked as though he might be finding some comfort, especially as a downfield target in jump-ball situations.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get a few more looks like that on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers–unless he is traded before the game.

What’s Next For the Patriots?

It’s only Week 7, but this game against the Chargers feels like a must-win for the Patriots if they plan to stay within shouting distance of the Buffalo Bills. New England has proven they can compete with any team in the league.

They battled the Dallas Cowboys into overtime and only loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 2 points. Because of those efforts, there is a sense of optimism as New England begins to round itself into midseason form. The rest of the season starts on Sunday against the Chargers.

Here is a look at the remaining schedule for the Patriots and all of the previous scores.

New England Patriots (3-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9

