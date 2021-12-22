Patriots Called a Potential Suitor for ‘Ultra-Talented Loud Personality’

At some point it feels like the New England Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr. will unite. One NFL analyst believes it could happen this offseason.

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson recently examined Beckham Jr’s upcoming free agency and he named the Patriots as a potential suitor for the mercurial receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. Grouped in With “Ultra-Talented Loud Personalities”

“Beckham probably doesn’t strike many as a Bill Belichick-esque player, but the Patriots head coach has been willing to add ultra-talents with loud personalities in the past,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson pointed out the Patriots’ signing Chad Ochocinco as one example, but there was also the highly successful trade that brought in Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss. Belichick will take chances on guys if he believes they will buy in, and that’s more likely when said player is closer to the end of their career, and somewhat forced to conform because things have perhaps gone south in their most recent situations.

Beckham would seemingly qualify for that situation. In 10 games this season, Beckham has just 32 receptions for 436 yards and 3 TDs. That’s a far cry from what most would have expected from Beckham over the past 5 seasons. Robinson seems to believe Belichick might also be more willing to take a chance on a player if he thinks it can get him closer to a seventh Super Bowl ring.

Could Belichick’s Thirst For Another Ring Lead to Compromise?

“With Belichick nearing age 70, he’s in search of even more Super Bowl trophies, and OBJ could help him achieve that goal,” Robinson wrote. “The Patriots went on a spending spree this offseason, adding wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been impressive, but New England is still more of a ground-and-pound team. The offense needs a true No. 1 WR. Is Beckham still worth that label? Maybe not, but he’ll probably be a lot more affordable than fellow free agents Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, or Mike Williams.”

Beckham is likely to go for much cheaper than he would have even two seasons ago. He seems like a prime candidate for a prove-it deal and the Patriots love those kinds of pacts.

They signed Cam Newton to back-to-back prove-it deals ahead of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. If Beckham does land with the Patriots, he’ll probably have to accept a similar offer. The Patriots were interested in signing Beckham earlier this month after the Cleveland Browns released him. Beckham ultimately chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Unless he ends the regular season with a bang and has memorable performances in the postseason, the competition for his services probably won’t be as fierce during the offseason.

