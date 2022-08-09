Patriots Called Team That ‘Needs’ 3-Time Pro Bowler The Most

Are the New England Patriots set at wide receiver? The team traded for DeVante Parker during the offseason, and he appears to be solidifying himself as the top option for Mac Jones.

The Patriots also selected speedy wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Add to that duo the returning Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, and there is no doubt that the Patriots wide receiver room looks a lot better ahead of this year than it did last season.

Still, some believe the Patriots are in “need” of a big-name receiver who could add even more punch to a seemingly improved passing attack. Bucs Report and FanSided’s Bobby Thompson calls the Patriots the team that “needs” free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. the most.

The one team that NEEDS WR Odell Beckham Jr the most is the #Patriots. — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) August 7, 2022

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Healthy?

The biggest question any team should have when considering signing Beckham is whether he’s healthy enough to contribute this season. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl in February while playing for the champion Los Angeles Rams. We’re just 7 months removed from the injury.

According to Kettering Health, it takes nine to 12 months for an athlete to recover from a torn ACL. That would mean Beckham shouldn’t be expected on the field before October or November.

That’s not a death wish for Beckham’s season, but he’d have to learn a new system and quickly attempt to establish some chemistry with his new quarterback. All of those things can be easier said than done. It’s unclear how healthy Beckham is, but a recent Instagram post shows he’s in phenomenal shape. The 29-year-old is carrying some serious upper-body muscle.

Let’s just say it won’t be an easy task for any cornerback trying to jam Beckham at the line of scrimmage. In the lengthy caption for this photo, Beckham opens up about the injury, battling depression and now being ready to overcome the hardships.

What Odell Beckham Jr. Could Bring to the Patriots?

If healthy, Beckham proved in 2021 that he can still be a major weapon for an NFL team. After joining the Rams midseason, after being released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham played in 8 regular season games for Los Angeles.

In those contests, Beckham hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and 5 TDs. He was even better in the Rams’ four postseason contests. In wins over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham had 25 receptions for 316 yards and 2 TDs. One of those scores came in the Super Bowl, where he may have been on his way to MVP honors had he not suffered the torn ACL.

If Beckham joined the Patriots, he’d likely play the outside opposite Parker, giving them two formidable options with Meyers or Bourne working out of the slot. That group, which would also be boosted by Thornton’s speed and big-play ability, would give opposing defensive coordinators a little to think about as they prepare for New England.

Would Odell Beckham Jr. and Mac Jones Mesh Well?

Some may be concerned that Beckham’s personality is too big for Jones. After all, Beckham’s soured relationship with now-former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seemed to be a major reason for the team’s overall implosion in 2021.

We don’t know how or if that union would work in harmony. However, Bill Belichick is one of the NFL’s strongest leaders and managers of personalities. Also, Jones has matured, and his confidence has grown since his rookie season. If New England elects to pursue Beckham as they did in 2021, things are expected to fall into place.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!