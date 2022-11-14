Former All-Pro Likely to Make His Final Decision on the Patriots Soon

Former NFL All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared to return to the football field, per Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, but he wants to take about two weeks to get into game shape.

Per Meirov, Beckham could sign with a team just after Thanksgiving.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. was fully cleared this past week, per @JayGlazer. Teams wanted to bring him in for a visit this week, but OBJ first wants to take about two weeks to get himself into football shape. He could sign with a team shortly after Thanksgiving. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

Are the New England Patriots still interested, and is the feeling mutual? Beckham, even at less than 100%, would add more legitimacy to the Patriots’ passing attack, that currently ranks 24th in the NFL, averaging just 202 yards per contest.

Beckham and Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known to have mutual respect. Belichick inquired about signing Beckham last year, but ultimately the veteran receiver chose to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

While New England might still covet Beckham, it is difficult to understand why the latter would want to sign with the Patriots. New England’s quarterback situation isn’t exactly in a good place.

There are some serious doubts about whether Mac Jones can regain the promise he showed as a rookie. This year, he has thrown 4 TD passes to 7 interceptions while also being benched for rookie Bailey Zappe.

Veteran wide receivers aren’t usually falling all over themselves to sign with a team with an uncertain quarterback situation. Would Beckham turn down the chance to catch passes from Jones over the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott or even the Green Bay Packers’ Odell Beckham Jr?

Probably not, but we’ll likely find out within the next two weeks.

Around the NFL: Justin Fields is Going Wild, But the Bears Keep Losing

The Chicago Bears have lost three games in a row since coming into Foxborough and handing the Patriots a loss on Monday Night Football. While the losses are beginning to pile up for the Bears, we can’t blame any of the team’s futility on Justin Fields.

Fields isn’t just leading the Bears’ offense into some rare air overall, he is also rewriting the NFL record books regarding mobile quarterbacks. WC Gridiron’s Jacob Infante had a ton of superlatives to share about Fields’ running gifts and

UPDATE: Fields is actually 6th. Not sure what the issue was when I checked the stats earlier. Lamar Jackson finished 6th in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,206 in 2019. With a current pace of 1,273 yards, Fields is on pace to break Lamar’s single-season QB rushing record. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 14, 2022

If Fields continues to run the ball as effectively as he has been through the first ten games of the season, he has a chance to set even more records.

Around the NFL: RGIII Gives His Take on the MVP Race

Former NFL quarterback and Baylor star Robert Griffin III has dropped his list of players who deserve MVP consideration at the midway point.

NFL MVP Race pic.twitter.com/KSKk3rftnm — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 13, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated at 8-0 and when you consider Jalen Hurts is averaging 255.3 passing yards per game, has 12 TD passes to just two interceptions, it is easy to see how he got the top spot on RG3’s ranking.

Griffin didn’t include stats in the graphic, but it seems clear he favors quarterbacks on teams with a good winning record. The Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is another player putting up prolific numbers for one of the best teams in the NFL.

The only non-QB in Griffin’s list is dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill already has 76 receptions for 1,104 yards. Perhaps Hill will find a way to move higher on the list.