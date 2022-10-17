Patriots Officially Have QB Controversy, According to Analyst

The New England Patriots have a two-game winning streak for the first time in 2022 and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe deserves a ton of credit. Now there is some debate about whether or not New England has a clear starter.

After Mac Jones suffered a severe high ankle sprain and Brian Hoyer was forced to stay on the sidelines due to a head injury, the keys to New England’s offense were handed to Zappe. Ever since Zappe took his first NFL snaps in Green Bay, he hasn’t looked back.

This season, Zappe has thrown for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception (that wasn’t even his fault as it was caused by a Nelson Agholor drop). Against the Cleveland Browns, Zappe threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton officially declared that the Patriots have a quarterback controversy.

“Remember, we last saw Jones throw for 321 scoreless yards and three interceptions in a loss to the Ravens,” wrote Moton. “Of course, Zappe has help from a strong defense that’s forced eight turnovers over the past three games, but he’s thrown for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception in that span. Jones has thrown for 786 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions in his three contests. “You’re going to hear pundits compare this quarterback situation to the turn of events with Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady in 2001,” Moton added. “However, unlike Bledsoe, Jones isn’t an established veteran, which creates a probable pathway for Zappe to start for the foreseeable future.”