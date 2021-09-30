OJ Simpson Weighs in on Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Debate

I’m not sure what’s stranger: the fact that O.J. Simpson regularly takes to Twitter to offer his perspective on major sports topics and other things like vaccinations, or that when he talks sports, he’s pretty accurate and logical.

Simpson did it again on Wednesday when he recorded a video from the golf course and talked freely about the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate. There are some obvious distractions when absorbing anything Simpson discusses, but take a listen and let me know if you hear something you disagree with on the subject of Belichick and Brady.

OJ Simpson Offers His Take on the Brady-Belichick Debate

Here is what Simpson said in his latest sports-related tweet:

So I’m watching TV today and it’s all about Brady and Belichick. On one of the NFL channels, they were talking about Belichick, and they showed his record without Brady. I guess trying to imply Brady made Belichick. Come on, it’s a team sport. They made each other. A lot of those Super Bowls, the six that they won, I would say they won at least four of them because of how well their defense played in New England. This whole thing about the G.O.A.T this and the G.O.A.T that, would Belichick be the G.O.A.T without Brady…Hey, does anybody say that Red Auerbach wouldn’t be considered, maybe the all-time greatest coach without Bill Russell? He never won a championship without Russell and Russell won a couple without him on the floor. Even with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan went five or six years without winning a championship and every one he won was with Phil Jackson, but we don’t argue it. You can argue Phil has been the greatest of all time for what he did with Kobe, all of his championships were with Phil, or what he did with Michael, and most people consider Michael to be the greatest of all time. It’s a dumb argument. I will submit this: if last year, things had been opposite; if Belichick left and went down to Tampa with all that talent, I gotta argue they would have had a good chance of going to the Super Bowl. I thought they had a good chance the year before if Jameis hadn’t thrown all of those interceptions. If Brady had stayed in New England and quarterbacked the Patriots last year, there is no way they would have even made the playoffs. I’m just saying; together, they were both the G.O.A.T.s.

Here is a look at the complete video:

You May Hate to Admit it, But Simpson Has Some Good Points

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard anyone offer the “if things had been opposite” angle to the discussion. What would Belichick have done with the same team Brady and Bruce Arians had last year in Tampa Bay?

It’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t have won with a stellar defense, multiple running backs and more passing weapons than almost any Patriots offense has ever seen. Meanwhile, the 2020 Patriots were devoid of any passing weapons and besieged by a league-high 8 opt-outs due to COVID-19.

Brady might have retired rather than being forced to remain in that situation, at his age, with such little talent. We’ll never know, but I’m still trying to get past the idea that a relatively random OJ Simpson tweet prompted this discussion.