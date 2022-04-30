Patriots 1st-Round Pick Approaches Game Like Michael Jordan

T

here was plenty of talk after the New England Patriots decided to select Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and those comments will be what fuels Strange in his rookie season.

After New England traded back, the Patriots shocked the football world with the selection of the offensive lineman from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. With Strange projected to be a Day 2 selection, the pick raised eyebrows across the NFL.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

But after being picked by the Patriots, Strange flew to Foxboro where he was introduced to the New England media for the first time at Gillette Stadium.

During that meeting with the media, Patriots fans got a look into what fuels Strange on the field.

“The pettiest thing you can think of that shouldn’t bother you at all, feed that wolf,” Strange said on Friday.

Cole Strange says he likes to play with a chip on shoulder, and he’ll make up narratives in his head as motivation “The pettiest thing you can think of that shouldn’t bother you at all, feed that wolf.” Mentions he saw Michael Jordan talked about the approach in The Last Dance — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 29, 2022

Strange also added that he invents narratives in his head similar to Michael Jordan. If Strange can have similar success to Jordan, Patriots fans will be more than happy.

Building Chemistry

The new Patriots offensive lineman also mentioned that he will be meeting with his new quarterback on Friday night. Strange and Mac Jones are grabbing a bite to eat Friday night.

Cole Strange says he’s getting dinner with Mac Jones tonight — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 29, 2022

Being selected in the first round indicates that the Patriots hope that Strange can perform right away. With the departures of Shaq Mason and Ted Karras, the offensive lineman will compete for a starting job right away. With the Patriots spending a first-round pick on him, fans in New England should expect to see him on the field.

Last season, Jones was sacked 28 times. With Mason and Karras no longer on the roster, Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, and Strange will have some big shoes to fill when it comes to protecting Jones.

Jones is entering the crucial second year of his career. Fans will be anxiously waiting to see if he takes a step forward in 2022. Last season, Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Confident in Cole

The Patriots have been confident about their first-round selection when speaking with the media. When introducing Strange to the media at Gillette Stadium, Kraft gave his thoughts on the selection.

“I know a lot of people sometimes question when we take an offensive lineman in the first round,” Kraft said. “The last time we did it was ‘05 with Logan Mankins, and that turned out pretty well.”

"I know a lot of people sometimes question when we take an OL in the first round. The last time we did it was with Logan Mankins, and that turned out pretty well" Robert Kraft introduces Patriots' first-round draft pick Cole Strange pic.twitter.com/eM65jaHF1E — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 29, 2022

Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about the pick after Strange was selected.

“We felt like that was a good — a guy that fits well — Cole fits well into our team and our system,” Belichick said of Strange. “Obviously think he’s a good player.”

The head coach also mentioned that New England didn’t expect Strange to be on the draft board a lot longer if he wasn’t taken with the 29th pick.

“Yeah, he wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Belichick told reporters after the end of Thursday’s first round.

Patriots fans should expect a motivated Strange in 2022 and he will need to perform well if he wants to live up to the expectations of a first-round pick.