Patriots Add Potential Weapon For Cam Newton At WR

The New England Patriots have added dynamic wide receiver Isaiah Zuber to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After initially going undrafted, the Patriots signed Zuber as a free agent, cut him, but then brought the 23-year-old back to the practice squad where he’d been until Saturday’s promotion.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Who Is Isaiah Zuber?

Zuber is an athletic, 6-foot, 190-pound receiver who played his college football for Kansas State and Mississippi State. After promising sophomore and junior seasons with K-State, Zuber transferred to Mississippi State and had a disappointing senior year.

That largely explains why he went undrafted. However, he showed the ability to make exciting plays during his days on the college gridiron.

Film Study: Isaiah Zuber, WR, Miss State (KSU transfer)A quick look at a few plays from Isaiah Zuber during his career at Kansas State. *music* chernebeats.com 2019-07-01T13:34:59Z

Zuber isn’t a speed burner, but he is elusive and quick enough to make plays down the field, and he’s also adept at making defenders miss him after he has the ball in his hands. There really isn’t a receiver on the Patriots’ roster right now with that skill set.

If Zuber can actually get into the game, we might see some flashes of what he can do.

Cam Newton has shown a willingness to trust young players far more than Tom Brady ever did, and perhaps that will show itself again on Sunday in the form of some connections with Zuber.

The Bigger Names Attached to Rumors

We’ve heard all of the rumors about potential trades for the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson and the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., but history tells us, the Patriots are more likely to try to maximize what they have on the team currently.

With Newton at quarterback, and with his ability to run and connect with teammates, there may be an even higher ceiling for players like Zuber.

That said, if Robinson more than Beckham, is available, and the Patriots can sign him to an extension, that should be something the team explores.

Also Read: