Patriots Add Potential Weapon For Cam Newton At WR

The New England Patriots have added dynamic wide receiver Isaiah Zuber to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After initially going undrafted, the Patriots signed Zuber as a free agent, cut him, but then brought the 23-year-old back to the practice squad where he’d been until Saturday’s promotion.
View this post on Instagram
The Patriots add some depth at WR by promoting Isaiah Zuber. He was a dyna mic player at Kansas State, and has been on the practice squad. Here's what Patriots.com said about Zuber: "Zuber, 23, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on May 5, 2020. The 6-foot, 190 pounder went to training camp with the Patriots and joined the practice squad on Sept. 6. Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State before spending his final college season at Mississippi State. He left Kansas State with 127 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdown receptions, both top-10 marks for the school. As a senior last season, he played in 13 games with three starts for Mississippi State and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns." #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #PatrickChung #BrandonBolden #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesHarris #LamarMiller #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #JJTaylor #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #MohamedSanu #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #RobertKraft #AFCEast #AFC #NFL
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Who Is Isaiah Zuber?
Zuber is an athletic, 6-foot, 190-pound receiver who played his college football for Kansas State and Mississippi State. After promising sophomore and junior seasons with K-State, Zuber transferred to Mississippi State and had a disappointing senior year.
That largely explains why he went undrafted. However, he showed the ability to make exciting plays during his days on the college gridiron.
Zuber isn’t a speed burner, but he is elusive and quick enough to make plays down the field, and he’s also adept at making defenders miss him after he has the ball in his hands. There really isn’t a receiver on the Patriots’ roster right now with that skill set.
If Zuber can actually get into the game, we might see some flashes of what he can do.
Cam Newton has shown a willingness to trust young players far more than Tom Brady ever did, and perhaps that will show itself again on Sunday in the form of some connections with Zuber.
The Bigger Names Attached to Rumors
We’ve heard all of the rumors about potential trades for the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson and the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., but history tells us, the Patriots are more likely to try to maximize what they have on the team currently.
With Newton at quarterback, and with his ability to run and connect with teammates, there may be an even higher ceiling for players like Zuber.
That said, if Robinson more than Beckham, is available, and the Patriots can sign him to an extension, that should be something the team explores.
Also Read:
- Patriots Make Tough Decision on Injured Rookie LB
- Patriots Get Terrible Injury News Ahead of Week 3 Game Vs. Raiders
- Ex-Bill Belichick Assistant Says the Patriots ‘Got Lucky’ in 2020
- Cam Newton Has ‘Cute’ Response to Question About His Completion Rate
- Odell Beckham “Is About To Get Traded Hopefully To Patriots” Says Ex-NFL LB