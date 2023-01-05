NFL Insider: Patriots May Have ‘Already Lost’ Key Coach

After watching Josh McDaniels and a few trusted assistants take their talents to the Las Vegas Raiders, Bill Belichick may soon see another member of his coaching staff wearing another team’s colors.

On the January 5 edition of “Zolak & Bertrand,” longtime NFL reporter Albert Breer delivered some insight on the status of New England Patriots tight end coach Nick Caley. Once viewed as a potential candidate to replace McDaniels, he looks poised to find a new employer.

“Bill [Belichick] wasn’t ready to give him clarity, so he declined to sign an extension here because I think his logic was, ‘If you don’t give me an extension or if you don’t give me clarity on my role, like how am I going to commit to being here for longer than the next year?'” Breer said during his appearance. “I think that there are some very real questions that they all have to answer at the end of the year. There’s no question about that.”

While it remains to be seen whether Caley will call New England home in 2023, the odds of him working under Belichick don’t appear favorable despite the fact Breer reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft views the 39-year-old as a promising head coach.

“I wonder if you’ve already lost Nick,” Breer said. “Like, I think Nick might be gone now.”

Nick Caley Could Have a Bright Future Outside of New England

Although he may not have the same name recognition as Patriots assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, Caley may find himself in the national spotlight in the coming months.

With an expiring contract and a resume that includes two Super Bowl championships and nearly a decade of experience working for the Patriots, the Ohio native has a prime opportunity to land a promotion this offseason.

On November 17, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero put together a list of young NFL coaches to watch. Although Caley did not make the cut for the 2023 hiring cycle, his name was mentioned as one to watch in future years.

In addition, Mike Dussault of Patriots.com addressed the future of New England’s coaching staff in his December 20 mailbag on the team’s official site.

“I’d expect even more departures this year with Nick Caley and Jerod Mayo topping the list of candidates to leave,” Dussault wrote. “The staff and the front office need to continue to be reinforced.”

Will Bill Belichick Have to Overhaul His Coaching Staff?

Caley isn’t the only member of Belichick’s coaching staff who faces an uncertain future.

After all, what role will Patricia play in 2023?

Put in charge of not only calling plays but also overseeing the offensive line, the former defensive coordinator has faced plenty of criticism in his first season as the team’s de-factor offensive coordinator.

Coming off a 2021 campaign in which they ranked sixth in scoring and 15th in total yards, the Patriots have plummeted to 17th and 26th, respectively.

Plus, second-year quarterback Mac Jones has regressed after putting together a promising rookie season that included 3,801 passing yards, a 22:13 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and a 10-7 record.

Patricia’s future in Foxborough hinges heavily on how Kraft views the situation.

Will the 81-year-old owner demand Belichick make wholesale changes? Or will Kraft continue to let his longtime coach continue to make all football-related decisions?

If the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three years, anything could be on the table.