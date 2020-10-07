Patriots Insider Calls For Team to Add Star WR in Blockbuster Trade

The New England Patriots have a Super Bowl-caliber defense and rushing attack. They would also appear to have a top-notch quarterback with a unique skill set when Cam Newton is healthy. If they’re missing anything at all, it’s weapons in the passing game. One Patriots insider is locked in on a player who would represent a fix, and who might even welcome a move from his current team.

Bill Belichick, “Please Rescue Allen Robinson From Chicago”

Ever since the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson removed all references to his current team from his social media accounts amidst a fight to get the organization to sign him to a contract extension, speculation has been swirling around a trade.

Because most believe the Patriots are perhaps an elite wide receiver away from being a true Super Bowl contender, Belichick and Co. keep coming up as a potential suitor. One of the latest mentions came from CLNS’ Evan Lazar.

He tweeted this shortly after watching the anemic Bears offense sputter in a 19-11 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Please rescue Allen Robinson from Chicago, BB (I know they’re about to be 3-1). — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 4, 2020

The Bears made a switch to Nick Foles at quarterback, and quite honestly, the offense looked just as inconsistent and ineffective as it has at times with previous quarterbacks like Mitchell Trubisky, Mike Glennon, and others. Foles completed 26 of 42 passes for a pedestrian 249 yards, 1 TD and an INT.

The Bears have managed improbable come-from-behind victories in their first three games this season, but truth be told, their offense isn’t very good. The Bears rank 24th in yards per game and despite Robinson’s presence, Chicago struggles mightily to make things happen in the air. The average just 232.8 yards per game through the air.

These issues are mostly because of mediocre quarterback play which is something Robinson has become accustomed to his entire career.

Blake Bortles was his quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars before coming to the Bears, which should say it all, and in college, he had Christian Hackenburg throwing him the ball. That’s yet another underwhelming signal-caller largely in charge of facilitating Robinson’s opportunities.

Needless to say, Newton would be a major upgrade.

What Would Allen Robinson Provide the Patriots?

N’Keal Harry is showing flashes and Julian Edelman is still a solid threat–despite his five drops this season–but there is no question the team still needs a player who makes plays down the field, and one who can secure the tough catches over the middle and along the sidelines.

Robinson is that guy.

Despite playing with average quarterbacks, he’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving threshold twice in his career and led the league in TD receptions with the Jaguars.

What Would it Take to Trade For Robinson?

This is where things get tricky.

The Bears don’t have a bunch of leverage because Robinson is a free agent at the end of the season, and no team is going to part with a ton of assets without knowing they can secure the 27-year-old’s services for multiple years.

The Patriots would likely have to part ways with a draft pick from the third-fifth round, and they would need to absorb the remainder of Robinson’s contract, which pays him near $13 million this season.

It’s a longshot, but one the Patriots should be willing to explore.

