Patriots Named ‘Best Fit’ for Steelers Free Agent WR in 2022

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could take on another low-risk, high-value bargain signing in free agency.

The Patriots appear to be on the right track on Year 2 of the post-Tom Brady era. New England is currently at a record of 5-4 entering Week 10 with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones leading the way. The defense — ranked fourth in points allowed per game — is once again stout.

And while he may not be Rob Gronkowski, Hunter Henry seems to be doing a fine job doing his best “Gronk” impression. The 27-year-old tight end has five touchdown receptions to lead all Patriots players.

However, New England continues to struggle with one key position — wide receiver.

And knowing Belichick’s history of drafting wide receivers — N’Keal Harry is the most recent example of this — and developing them, the Patriots may be better off just finding one in free agency.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, they could find one from a familiar AFC rival. The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ James Washington — a former second-round draft pick in 2018 — is due to hit the free agency market this offseason.

Knox cites the Patriots as Washington’s best fit heading into free agency.

“There’s a real possibility that Pittsburgh will move on from 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the offseason, so Washington’s best opportunity to reestablish himself will be elsewhere,” says Knox. “The Patriots could provide the perfect home. New England appears to have found its next franchise quarterback in rookie Mac Jones. However, the offense still lacks quality talent at receiver”.

“Coming into Sunday, Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots with 45 receptions but only had 426 yards and no touchdowns,” Knox continues. “Washington could immediately become one of New England’s top perimeter targets.”

Washington’s Future Not in Pittsburgh

Washington previously started 10 games for the Steelers during the 2019 season, but his playing time has dipped since. In fact, despite Juju Smith-Schuster being out for the season, the Steelers have opted to go with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool as primary options over Washington.

It’s not as if this was unforeseen. In fact, Washington appeared to know his own value with Pittsburgh when he reportedly asked for a trade prior to the regular season starting.

However, he downplayed that back in August.

“That’s a private conversation,” Washington said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “As far as me being happy in Pittsburgh, I love it here. Who wouldn’t be happy playing football as their job?”

The bottom line is this — Washington has 11 receptions for 112 yards and zero touchdowns through the first nine weeks of the season. His role has diminished since his peak season back in 2019 when he caught 44 passes for 732 yards and three touchdowns (16.7 yards per reception).

If an injury to Smith-Schuster — who has been disappointing himself since breaking out in 2018 — isn’t enough to give Washington looks in Pittsburgh’s offense, nothing will.

When you factor in that both Claypool (23 years old) and Johnson (25 years old) will only continue to see their roles in the offense grow — with or without Ben Roethlisberger — it only makes sense for Washington to leave the Steelers.

Patriots Could Revive Washington’s Career

The Patriots haven’t exactly had the greatest of returns on their free agent signings at wide receiver. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor were given big contracts in the offseason — over $23 million guaranteed between the two — but have produced very little. The two receivers have combined for a total of 51 receptions for 757 yards and four touchdowns.

In fact, holdover Jakobi Meyers has managed to remain New England’s go-to target with 46 receptions on 72 targets. However, he still hasn’t caught a touchdown pass in three seasons and 194 career targets.

Let’s also not forget that Belichick has a history of maximizing receivers with little production prior to playing in New England. Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan are examples of this over the years.

Bringing in Washington may not completely turn the Patriots’ receiving core into a dominant one, but it’s a chance worth taking considering his upside and the fact that he won’t be expensive.

Needless to say, Belichick will like that.