Patriots Vs. Broncos Update: Major Development Puts Game in Jeopardy

Perhaps the New England Patriots won’t be hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday night after all.

Per an early Sunday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates. The NFL has halted the Broncos’ plans to travel to New England on Sunday as the Patriots’ facility has been shut down for the third time in 10 days.

Broncos were scheduled to leave for New England later today. It is uncertain now if they will. NFL is trying to sift through this morning’s developments in New England. https://t.co/2CdgSJgQuq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

According to Schefter, the Patriots had one new positive test result, and that pushed the NFL into action.

Patriots had one new positive test this morning, source tells ESPN. Their building is now shut down while further testing is conducted. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The Latest Information

The Patriots were originally supposed to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. However, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the Patriots to shut down their facility on two occasions this past week.

Gilmore was asymptomatic, but intense contact tracing was said to have been done along with consistent testing to determine if any of his teammates or staff had been infected.

The Patriots players and members of the organization had been testing negative which led to the team returning to the facility to practice on Saturday.

Cam Newton’s Status

This began with Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 10 days ago. Like Gilmore, he too has reportedly been asymptomatic, and there were hopes he could play on Monday if he had tested negative through the past week. Newton had taken to social media to address fans and the media but hadn’t spoken in any great detail about his current status.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Media Reacts to Latest Patriots News

As should be expected, the local and national media began to react to the latest Patriots news on Sunday morning.

Further complicating the Patriots' situation: Their bye is this coming week. Might be time for the NFL to put plans for Week 18 in motion. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 11, 2020

fingers crossed today for all negative tests around the league. ❤️ — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 11, 2020

Bill Belichick on Saturday: “One thing that we’ve learned this year repeatedly has been we have to be ready to adjust and adapt to changes and modifications in the way we do things….We’re certainly taking things day by day, probably hour by hour would be more accurate.” https://t.co/2CdgSJgQuq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Be on the lookout for more specific updates on this situation. If the Patriots-Broncos game is canceled, we could be looking at some sort of extended absence for the team and even the entire NFL if the league takes measures to control the spread of the virus through its players and team staff.

