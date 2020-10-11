Patriots Vs. Broncos Will Have an Interesting Commentary Team

The New England Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos on Monday night at 5 pm ET. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, and the commentary team is a little different than what most NFL fans are used to, and that should provide a potentially welcomed perspective on the pro game.

Here is a look at the schedule for Monday night which has been restructured because of the COVID-19 infections that forced a few teams off their normal ledger.

NFL With a College Feel

According to Boston Globe writer Ben Volin, the Patriots-Broncos game will be called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Laura Rutledge.

Chris Fowler is an ESPN and College Football Legend

Fowler has been synonymous with ESPN’s college football coverage for years, and his voice is one of the most recognizable and iconic in the sport. It will be great to hear him lend those gifts to an NFL broadcast.

Kirk Herbstreit May B College Football’s Most Official Color Commentator

Herbstreit is a former college quarterback who has blossomed into a college football broadcast superstar over the past 15 years. Like Fowler, his voice holds great significance in college football, and his presence lends a layer of officialness to every program.

As a sports gamer, I still miss Herbstreit’s voice in EA’s now-defunct NCAA Football series alongside another legendary voice, Brad Nessler.

Laura Rutledge Has a Ton of Experience Working on Football and News Broadcasts

Rutledge is a reporter for ESPN, CNN, and the SEC Network. The native Floridian has put in work and is seemingly set to handle the sideline reporting duties for the game. She is entertaining and delivers a strong presence as a part of the NFL Live broadcast with Dan Orlovsky and Keyshawn Johnson.

We’ve heard some bad Monday night crews in the past, but it doesn’t appear as though this one will be added to that list.

