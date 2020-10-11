Patriots Vs. Broncos Will Have an Interesting Commentary Team

The New England Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos on Monday night at 5 pm ET. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, and the commentary team is a little different than what most NFL fans are used to, and that should provide a potentially welcomed perspective on the pro game.
Here is a look at the schedule for Monday night which has been restructured because of the COVID-19 infections that forced a few teams off their normal ledger.
ESPN's Tim Legwold wrote the following summary: "The Denver Broncos' game against the New England Patriots has been moved from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET as part of an ESPN doubleheader, the NFL announced Thursday. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday — a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff — in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Broncos' players were informed of the move to Monday after Thursday afternoon's practice. The Patriots have not practiced and their facility was closed both Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were moved to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. While there were no new positive tests after Thursday morning's testing, the Patriots (2-2) are taking additional precautions and will continue to prepare with virtual meetings and no practice again Friday, a team official told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos (1-3) and Patriots (2-2) will play in the earlier game Monday, only a few hours before the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints meet at 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver television station 9News first reported the move to Monday.
NFL With a College Feel
According to Boston Globe writer Ben Volin, the Patriots-Broncos game will be called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Laura Rutledge.
Source confirms that ESPN will have Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Laura Rutledge calling Monday night's Patriots-Broncos game, as @AndrewMarchand said. 5 p.m. kickoff from Gillette
Chris Fowler is an ESPN and College Football Legend
For starters: Keep #collegefootball players away from college students. At least the ones who don’t take COVID seriously. @auburnfootball @ugaathletics have done excellent jobs so far of producing negative tests. Let’s hope the sport understands what it takes to stay healthy: online classes. I’m hyped to call this game but fully aware that it’s fragile, week by week.
Fowler has been synonymous with ESPN’s college football coverage for years, and his voice is one of the most recognizable and iconic in the sport. It will be great to hear him lend those gifts to an NFL broadcast.
Kirk Herbstreit May B College Football’s Most Official Color Commentator
Herbstreit is a former college quarterback who has blossomed into a college football broadcast superstar over the past 15 years. Like Fowler, his voice holds great significance in college football, and his presence lends a layer of officialness to every program.
As a sports gamer, I still miss Herbstreit’s voice in EA’s now-defunct NCAA Football series alongside another legendary voice, Brad Nessler.
Laura Rutledge Has a Ton of Experience Working on Football and News Broadcasts
Rutledge is a reporter for ESPN, CNN, and the SEC Network. The native Floridian has put in work and is seemingly set to handle the sideline reporting duties for the game. She is entertaining and delivers a strong presence as a part of the NFL Live broadcast with Dan Orlovsky and Keyshawn Johnson.
We’ve heard some bad Monday night crews in the past, but it doesn’t appear as though this one will be added to that list.
