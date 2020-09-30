Cam Newton: “No. 1 Had a Lot of Inspiration From No. 7.”

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton recently passed NFL legend, Randall Cunningham, on the all-time rushing list for quarterbacks. He now only trails Mike Vick for No. 1 on the list, but almost everyone expects the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to come into the picture pretty soon.

Newton talked about what it meant to pass Cunningham, and what the NFL legend meant to him as an inspiration during his time with the media on Wednesday.

"The person who you see on Sundays wearing No. 1 had a lot of inspiration from No. 7." Before moving past him into 2nd place all-time in career rushing yards by a QB, @CameronNewton discusses Randall Cunningham’s influence on his career. pic.twitter.com/sXsXxCYESp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 30, 2020

Cunningham was also capable of things like this in his career:

Newton Is Speaking More About Cunningham’s Later Years

Most people remember Cunningham as No. 12 with the Philadelphia Eagles, but later in his career, he wore No. 7 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Cunningham had retired for a year in 1996. He returned to the NFL with the Vikings in 1997. He only played three games that season, but in 1998, he led the Vikings to a 15-1 record and the NFC Championship game before a missed field goal by Gary Anderson kept the team from tying the score against the Atlanta Falcons in the closing seconds, and potentially reaching the Super Bowl.

Cunningham had a spectacular season that year throwing for 3,704 yards, 34 TDs, and only 10 interceptions. Newton was only nine years old then, and because we know he was likely already showing the signs of being a stud athlete, it makes sense for Cunningham to have been an inspiration for him.

He Also Mentioned Vick, Russell Wilson, and Lamar Jackson

Newton’s acknowledgments went beyond Cunningham, whom I believe should be in the Hall of Fame. Newton also paid respect to Vick who revolutionized the game with his otherworldly athletic gifts before his involvement in a dogfighting ring cost him his freedom and precious years during his NFL career.

Vick would make a successful comeback to the NFL, but it happened with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson and Jackson were the other quarterbacks that Newton mentioned as he discussed the way mobile, dual-threat quarterbacks have helped to shape each other for years. With so many of the top players at the position employing that style, there are young quarterbacks gaining inspiration from watching Newton and the likes of Jackson, Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, and more.

Still, as Newton did during his interview, it’s important to acknowledge one of the originators like Cunningham.

