Cam Newton Calls Out Media, Mentions Tom Brady in Strong Response

Cam Newton has been an NFL MVP, he’s second all-time in rushing amongst NFL quarterbacks and had has helped lead the New England Patriots to a 2-1 start to the season after being passed over by several teams before signing a team-friendly deal in New England.

He’s been nothing but a team-first guy the entire time, but he’s still answering questions about his clothes, hair, and other ridiculous stereotypes. Clearly, he’s a little tired of it, and in his 10th year in the NFL, Newton wondered aloud during Monday’s segment on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI, why former Patriot Tom Brady, or current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t getting the same questions.

Cam Newton Wonders Why He’s Questioned When Others Aren’t

Newton was asked if he found some of the skepticism about his potential acclimation to the Patriot way was amusing.

I was laughing about a lot of things. I’ve been laughing at a lot in my whole career about the analysis of who Cam Newton really is. And that’s just the honest truth. The fact that here I am in year 10 still having to explain the person and the player that I am, it’s sometimes disrespectful because we don’t question certain quarterbacks. We don’t have to question Russell Wilson. We don’t have to question Tom Brady. I hate to name-drop but it’s just gotten to that point.

Here is a clip of the entire interview:

Newton Will Never Silence the Haters

I can say from firsthand knowledge and observation, there are people who simply don’t like Newton for reasons that are all but out of his hands. They don’t like his hair, his clothes, the way he celebrates, or the color of his skin. He could change some part of all but one of those things, but should he do that just to gain acceptance?

He’s not less of a player or man because he doesn’t look like Brady or dress like Wilson. This is a battle that is much deeper than scarves, dreads, stylish suits, custom shoes, and TD celebrations. It’s a battle Newton won’t win, and believe it or not, it’s not even personal.

These haters don’t know Newton, they rush to judgment because it fits their narrative. Newton and others who experience similar disrespect must guard against allowing the negativity to taint them. It takes strength to dance in the face of some of the unfair treatment Newton has faced.

The best approach is to continue to take care of business, and never let allow the haters to rob him of his peace. Some days, it’s a full-time job.

Also Read: