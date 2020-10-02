Patriots‘ Chase Winovich ‘Pushing’ For a New Role

The New England Patriots‘ Chase Winovich has had a strong start to the season. The second-year pro has made his presence felt as a front-seven defender. Now he wants an even bigger role.
View this post on Instagram
Chase Winovich wants to play on offense: "I wasn’t recruited as a tight end, but coach [Jim] Harbaugh came in, we had some injuries at tight end, he said, ‘I like your speed. He named some guys in the league that he had played. So I actually played tight end. I played some running back. This is actually when coach [Jedd] Fisch was there. So, small world. To be honest, that would be awesome. Yeah, and I always mess with him about it, particularly even running back or any position I’m always messing with him. Really, I’m more focused on just making sure I’m assignment sound. Until I can be absolutely perfect and in everything I do, there’s more work to be done and more focus there to be had than trying to branch out. But you know, I’ve got my fingers crossed, just working on catching and stuff. I maybe you have some free time. But you never know. But I don’t see that happening right now.” Per WEEI Radio Show
Chase Winovich potentially playing tight end? He's pushing for it https://t.co/5TptZRCCtJ pic.twitter.com/IzrLSn6eMA
— WEEI (@WEEI) October 2, 2020
Could Chase Winovich Be Effective as a TE?
From a physical standpoint, Winovich has the frame to play tight end, or at least as an H-Back. Winovich stands near 6’3″ and weighs around 256 pounds. That’s a fairly undersized tight end, but there have been guys with that physical profile who have succeeded at the position.
Winovich also recorded a 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. You can see some of his speed when he’s rushing the passer and in run pursuit.
Patriots Would Be Better Off Developing Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene
View this post on Instagram
With the 91st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Tight End Devin Asiasi, UCLA. After Gronks departure and a serious issue at the tight end position last year, this pick is well needed for the Patriots offense. Asiasi could be that offensive weapon we are looking for. Asiasi is highly athletic for his size, with strengths being able to ride the seam and work well against zone coverage. He is able to run well after receptions and averages about 15.2 yards a catch. Asiasi has a breakout 2019 season at UCLA, recording 44 receptions for 641 yards, with 4 touchdowns. Asiasi has had issue with weight fluctuations and needs to work on his blocking ability more. He also needs to work on his maneuverability to elude traffic. All this aside, Asiasihas TE1 potential. Overall, we give Devin Asiasi the grade of A-. He’s a serious candidate to fill a much needed hole on the patriots offense and comes with a and could be a threat in the seam. Thoughts?
As cool as it would be to see Winovich play another position, the Patriots are far more likely and better served to develop rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. The team invested third-round picks in the position and despite slow starts to the season, both Asiasi and Keene still have relatively high ceilings.
Winovich is showing flashes of becoming a true needle-mover as a pass rusher, Right now, that’s the best way for him to help the Patriots win.
