Patriots‘ Chase Winovich ‘Pushing’ For a New Role

The New England Patriots‘ Chase Winovich has had a strong start to the season. The second-year pro has made his presence felt as a front-seven defender. Now he wants an even bigger role.

Chase Winovich potentially playing tight end? He's pushing for it https://t.co/5TptZRCCtJ pic.twitter.com/IzrLSn6eMA — WEEI (@WEEI) October 2, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Could Chase Winovich Be Effective as a TE?

From a physical standpoint, Winovich has the frame to play tight end, or at least as an H-Back. Winovich stands near 6’3″ and weighs around 256 pounds. That’s a fairly undersized tight end, but there have been guys with that physical profile who have succeeded at the position.

Winovich also recorded a 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. You can see some of his speed when he’s rushing the passer and in run pursuit.

Patriots Would Be Better Off Developing Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene

As cool as it would be to see Winovich play another position, the Patriots are far more likely and better served to develop rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. The team invested third-round picks in the position and despite slow starts to the season, both Asiasi and Keene still have relatively high ceilings.

Winovich is showing flashes of becoming a true needle-mover as a pass rusher, Right now, that’s the best way for him to help the Patriots win.

Also Read: