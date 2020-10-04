Patriots’ COVID-19 Test Results Revealed After Cam Newton Positive

The New England Patriots had to have their entire staff take COVID-19 tests after Cam Newton’s results were positive. Thankfully, all other Patriots’ test results were negative, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All other Patriots’ tests returned negative tonight, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

This is obviously good news while we wait on further word on Newton’s health and status, but it doesn’t completely clear the path for the two teams to get on the field.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

What Happens Next?

The Patriots and their staff have to all test positive again, along with the players from the Kansas City Chiefs, for the game to be officially rescheduled for Monday.

The Chiefs’ players and staff have to undergo testing because Jordan Ta’amu, a practice squad QB for the team, tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Thus, both teams have to be cleared before their Week 4 matchup can take place.

What’s The Latest on Cam Newton?

As of Saturday evening, we still don’t know if Newton has any symptoms. If he doesn’t and begins to deliver some negative test results, he could possibly miss just one game. However, if he doesn’t have symptoms, things are far more complicated.

He has to wait until all of his symptoms have subsided, and then he still needs to produce multiple negative samples before he can return. Obviously, for his health and from a football standpoint, everyone is hoping his situation is the former.

Cam Newton’s Unbelievably Eventful, Rollercoaster Year

Like most people in the world, Newton has had one heck of a 2020. He’s gone from being released from the only professional franchise he’d ever played for, to spending 86 days as a free agent when no team seemed to be interested. All this was happening while he was working feverishly to get himself back into shape to return to football.

Things were looking up for him as he signed a team-friendly deal to play for the Patriots. Through the first three games of the season, Newton looked like the steal of the offseason leading the team to a 2-1 record heading into what most would’ve considered the marquee game of the NFL week with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Now, suddenly Newton has been thrown another curveball with the positive COVID-19 results which are undoubtedly bringing a sense of uncertainty into his situation.

Hopefully, he can continue to show the resolve that has positioned him for great success in New England as he fights to overcome this virus that is impacting everyone in the world on one level or another.

Also Read: