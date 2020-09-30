Patriots Possibly Getting Boost From Returning RBs

The New England Patriots‘ run game has been a strength so far this season, and it might be on the verge of getting even stronger on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Damien Harris Eligible to Return From Injured Reserve

Second-year-pro Damien Harris looked good in training camp, and there was a thought he would emerge as the team’s No. 1 running back this season. However, he suffered a hand injury that pushed him to injured reserve.

In 2020, being sent to IR means a player has to be out for at least three weeks. Harris is eligible to return on Sunday vs. the Chiefs.

His Instagram post suggests his season debut will be “soon.”

James White Could Return After Father’s Death

Following the tragic death of his father over a week ago, James White missed the last two games. It appears he may be prepared to return. If he’s present for Wednesday’s practice, that will say a lot about his availability for Sunday.

He didn’t have any physical injuries when his time away began and barring a setback of that nature, it seems he may be a go for Week 4.

Sony Michel Has Been Great So Far This Season

Rumors of Sony Michel’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Michel has looked strong this season including a nine-carry, 117-yard performance on Sunday to lead the team in rushing.

Harris will have to wrestle carries away from Michel if he wants to make an impact.

Rex Burkhead Had a Phenomenal Game in Place of White

In place of White, Rex Burkhead had a career day. He had nearly 100 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns to spark the Patriots 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

White is expected to find himself back in the rotation, which will likely mean fewer opportunities for Burkhead.

However, the person most likely to see the greatest decrease in touches is rookie J.J. Taylor. He’s shown some flashes, but the Patriots are likely to lean toward experience in this situation.

New England will need all hands on deck to compete with the Chiefs who are 3-0 and looking like the favorites to defend their Super Bowl championship.

