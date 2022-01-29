Patriots Great Tom Brady Makes Final Decision on Retirement: Report

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has made his final decision on retirement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is finally calling it a career after 22 seasons. The decision comes just days after the Buccaneers were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL playoffs.

“Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell

@JeffDarlington and me,” says Schefter.

Brady is coming off of a 2021 campaign in which he led the league in touchdown passes, passing yards and completions.

The 44-year-old had previously iterated his desire to play until the age of 45, which is why he had inked a contract extension with the Buccaneers through the 2022 season. However, that tune appeared to change in recent weeks, as Brady had become non-committal regarding his football future.

Brady Had Become Non-Committal for 2022 Season

Brady spoke of his desire to spend more time with his family in his most recent appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast.

“Playing football, I get so much joy from it. I love it. But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me now with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and will be,” Brady said.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them [family] and give them what they need,” Brady continued. ”’They’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.”

Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the Patriots after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The University of Michigan product became the most accomplished player in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, one with the Buccaneers and becoming an NFL MVP three times and a Super Bowl MVP on five occasions.

The Patriots legend also retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in most major categories, including wins, touchdown passes, passing yards and completions.

Brady Did Not Inform Bucs of Decision Before Report

If one is holding out hope that Brady might not be done, it’s that shortly after the report of Brady’s retirement came out, he had yet to inform Bucs head coach Bruce Arians of his decision.

According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, Brady’s agent Donald Yee told Arians that Brady has yet to make a decision.

“Pump the brakes for a bit,” said Stroud. “Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. ‘No, he hasn’t that we know of,’ Bruce Arians told me. ‘Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.'”

While that may be the case, Brady’s official company — TB12 Sports — seemed to confirm Brady’s retirement with this message on Twitter shortly after the report came out.

“7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady.”

While we await Brady’s official announcement on his retirement, there’s no doubt that the former Patriots quarterback ends his career as the most accomplished player in NFL history.