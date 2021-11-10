Patriots ‘In Touch’ With Odell Beckham, Among 3 Priority Landing Spots: Report

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New England Patriots may become a reality after all.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver cleared waivers on Tuesday afternoon, freeing him to sign with any NFL team of his choosing. While there have been multiple teams linked to the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, the Patriots have emerged as one of the favorites, according to CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar.

“Obviously things can change and there are always teams that fly under the radar but here’s the list I’m hearing for Odell (not in order): Packers, Patriots, Saints. Odell prioritizing teams in playoff contention with good coaching,” says Lazar.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots have been in contact with Beckham’s camp.

Lazar also goes on to note that the interest is mutual interest between both sides. It’ll come down to whether or not Beckham will prefer playing for an established head coach in Bill Belichick or a veteran quarterback such as an Aaron Rodgers, for example.

“The Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real, and I’m told they’re in the running from OBJ’s perspective too,” says Lazar. “It’s going to come down to Belichick vs. an established QB.”

Beckham Wants to Play for a Winner

It’s clear that Beckham is placing an emphasis on playing for a contender at this stage of his career. At the age of 29, Beckham has played for two playoff teams in his career and has never played where his team actually won a playoff game (he was on injured reserve last year).

The Patriots would fit the very exact definition of what he’s looking for — a playoff contender with good coaching. At 5-4, New England is currently slotted as the seventh seed in the AFC seed and actually play Beckham’s former team — the Browns — in Week 10 this Sunday.

Secondly, the Patriots feature the most accomplished head coach in the NFL today in Belichick. Belichick is the longest-tenured head coach in the league — he’s in the midst of his 22nd season — and has six Super Bowl titles to go along with his 285 career victories (third-most in NFL history).

Let us also not forget that Beckham has previously shown an affinity for Belichick and the Patriots organization.

Before playing at Gillette Stadium in 2019, Beckham showered the Patriots head coach with compliments.

Via Dakota Randall of NESN:

“Going against Bill Belichick, this is somebody who I have much respect for. Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time, he’s like: ‘I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you.’ That’s what he’s told me and that’s what he does every single time. It’s just tough. He’s going to coach it up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Why Beckham Could Resurrect His Career With Patriots

If there’s any place for Beckham to resurrect his career, it would be in New England. He would be playing for a structured organization and head coach. Perhaps most importantly, he’d be the de facto No. 1 option in New England’s offense.

If the eighth-year receiver were to land with a team like the Packers or the Seattle Seahawks, he’d be playing second fiddle to established receivers such as Davante Adams and D.K. Metcalf. He won’t run into that problem in New England.

Beckham might take time in making his decision, according to Kim Jones of NFL Network. But one thing is for certain — the possibility of Beckham and the Patriots linking up makes too much sense for both sides.

We’ll soon see where Beckham ultimately decides to sign.