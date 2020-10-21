Patriots Finally Get Some Good News at First Practice for 49ers Matchup

Few teams if any have had worse fortunes than the New England Patriots over the past three weeks. They have lost five players to COVID, more to conventional injuries, and subsequently, they are on a two-game losing streak. Thankfully, things are looking up for the Patriots.

Patriots Get Six Players Back on the Practice Field

The Patriots’ offensive line had a rough day during the Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. Injuries left them ravaged and with several players playing out of position. Things should be back to normal, barring further incident vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

David Andrews (who had been on IR) returned to practice with a heavily wrapped right thumb. He is eligible to return for the next game. Shaq Mason was out for the loss to the Broncos, he was back at practice.

Having both men back will allow Joe Thuney to slide back over to guard, which is where he’s at his best.

Josh Uche’s Time to Shine

Rookie linebacker Josh Uche left training camp with as much promise as any rookie on the team, but injuries have kept him off the field. He finally seems ready to play on Sunday, though the number of snaps can’t be determined at the moment.

In any case, it’ll be great to get a glimpse of what he might be able to provide this season and further down the road.

What Does Beau Allen Have to Offer?

The Patriots signed Beau Allen as a free agent to replace Danny Shelton who left to sign with the Detroit Lions. Allen hadn’t even practiced publicly before Wednesday. It’s hard to imagine him carrying a significant load on Sunday, but like Uche, we might finally get a chance to see what he has to offer.

