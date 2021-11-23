Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo Addresses Interest in NFL Head Coaching Gig

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo may be young, but that’s not stopping him from dreaming big.

The 35-year-old Mayo began coaching the Patriots in 2019, just three years after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Despite being in just his third season as an assistant coach, he’s making a good impression around the league.

After being included in NFL Network Tom Pelissero’s list for “young NFL coaches to watch,” Mayo voiced his desire to become a head coach while speaking to reporters on Monday, November 22.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Mayo said. “I definitely aspire to be a head coach in this league. At the same time, I would say I’m really focused on this season. We’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”

Mayo Has Already Interviewed for Head Coach Job

Despite his youth and inexperience, Mayo is already on the fast track to becoming a head coach in this league. The former Patriots linebacker already interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job back in January.

Furthermore, the Patriots’ 7-4 mark — largely led by their stifling defense, which ranks first in the NFL (16.1 points allowed per game) — is just adding even more credibility to Mayo’s resume.

Pelissero explains why Mayo is an assistant coach to watch for as head coach vacancies open up this offseason.

“Still in just his third year in coaching, Mayo already has been on the radar for a couple of years as a legitimate candidate,” says Pelissero. “The Eagles interviewed him for their head-coaching job in January and came away impressed with his rare leadership traits. Before going into coaching, Mayo played eight seasons for Bill Belichick in New England, running the defense and relaying the signals for most of that time, including as a rookie to the veteran likes of Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi and Vince Wilfork. He now serves as the de facto coordinator of the NFL’s No. 2-ranked scoring defense. His pedigree and makeup are intriguing.”

Factors Working in Mayo’s Favor

Hiring young coaches is all the rage these days in the league. As Pelissero notes in his article, five coaches under the age of 45 landed head coaching gigs for the first time last offseason.

And while Mayo’s age may make some question whether or not it’s too soon, it’s not as crazy as you’d think. Mayo will turn 36 years old in February; the Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor was hired as a head coach just prior to turning 36 years old.

In Sean McVay’s case, he was hired just prior to turning 31 years of age by the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017.

Another factor that benefits Mayo is this — he’s under the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

You’re almost assured of a head coaching opportunity while coaching under Belichick in New England. Just ask the multiple assistants who have landed head coaching jobs over the past 15 or so years: Romeo Crennel, Charlie Weis, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Bill O’Brien, Eric Mangini, Brian Flores and Joe Judge.

Whether or not Mayo is ready to lead a team as a head coach in 2022 has yet to be determined, but considering he’s already received an interview for a head coaching gig, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the 35-year-old receives an offer next year.