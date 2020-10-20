Blazing-Fast WR Wants Out; Labeled ‘Typical Patriots Trade Target’

The closer we get to the NFL’s trade deadline, which is November 3, the more plausible the rumors become.

The New England Patriots have been linked to speculation surrounding several big names, but most who followed the team for any length of time know Bill Belichick is more likely to look for an under-the-radar player to help provide some spark to the team’s stagnant offense. Enter the latest discussion linking the Patriots to another unhappy Cincinnati Bengals receiver.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ John Ross Wants to Be Traded

John Ross is reportedly looking to be traded from the Cincinnati Bengals, per Mike Garafolo. In the brief snippet below, Garafolo says he spoke to Ross’ agent who confirmed they had approached the Bengals about pursuing a trade, and that talks took place, but nothing came of them as of yet.

He did not mention the team the Bengals spoke to about a potential deal.

From @gmfb: #Bengals WR John Ross approached the team about a trade recently. The speedster, in the last year of his rookie deal, hasn't been playing much of late and wants a fresh start if that's going to continue being the case. pic.twitter.com/0LbfY9ODb4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2020

Ross’ top quality is his speed. He recorded the fastest 40 time in NFL Combine history and was drafted ninth overall in 2017, but he has struggled to be a consistent contributor on the field.

Injuries have been a big impediment for him. In three-plus seasons, Ross has played in only 27 of a possible 54 games. However, when he’s on the field, his speed is such that defenses must account for his presence.

The problem has been keeping him on the field, and this in sync with the offense. In an ideal world, Ross’ speed could provide the Patriots with a much-needed threat in the passing game.

Patriots Cap Expert Calls Ross a “Typical Patriots Trade Target”

We often long for the Patriots to pursue trades for high-priced, well-known players when they have a need, but the team almost never goes that route. That’s precisely why Patriots Cap Expert Miguel Bezan called Ross a “typical Patriots trade target” in a tweet he posted that referenced Garafolo’s post.

John Ross fits the typical Patriot trade target – a player in his last year of the deal hoping to make himself a better free agency option. All of his 2020 salary is fully guaranteed so there would not be any cap savings if waived later on. https://t.co/mBhzGWyBQq — Cap Space = $23,120,688 (@patscap) October 20, 2020

Ross shouldn’t cost the Patriots any more than a sixth-round pick, but yet he would come to Foxborough highly motivated to perform. He has he wants a “fresh start,” and there may not be a better place for him to get that than in New England.

Is Ross a major needle-mover for the Patriots? Maybe not, but he’d be a low-risk addition who certainly couldn’t hurt the struggling offense.

