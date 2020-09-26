Patriots Make Tough Decision on Injured Rookie LB

After a promising showing at training camp, New England Patriots rookie linebacker Josh Uche is headed to injured reserve.

Josh Uche Hasn’t Really Been Healthy Yet This Season

He’s battled injuries early in the regular season, and after suffering a setback ahead of the Week 3 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots made the tough decision to shelve Uche for at least three weeks.

The Injury Report Shows Other Missing Pieces For the Patriots

Here is a look at the last official injury report ahead of the Patriots Week 3 matchup with the Raiders. It shows that veteran center David Andrews is also out for Sunday’s game.

Like Uche, Andrews will miss at least two more weeks following surgery to repair an injured thumb. The IR rules this year mandate players sit for at least three weeks.

Patriots veteran running back James White is also out for Sunday’s game following the tragic death of his father, but he is not on injured reserve.

What’s The Outlook on Uche’s Rookie Season Now?

There is a bright side to this designation for Uche and Andrews. Going on IR now means both men will be eligible to return from on October 25 when the Patriots take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Uche and Andrews would miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders, next Sunday’s tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the October 11 game against the Denver Broncos. The Patriots have a bye the following week before taking on the Niners.

This should buy both men an extra week to recover, and for Uche, it provides more time for him to get up to speed with his role. After all, he is still a rookie.

While the chances of him making the splash some predicted seems to be unrealistic at this point, Uche can still make something of an impact in the final 11 games of the regular season, and hopefully the playoffs.

