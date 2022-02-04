Ex-Patriots QB Makes Best Pitch to Replace Tom Brady in Tampa

A former New England Patriots starting quarterback is making his best pitch to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa.

Matt Cassel, who had a notable career as a starter for the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, has a hilarious pitch following Brady’s retirement. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to look for their next starting quarterback, the 39-year-old wants to remind the Bucs that he never officially retired. Brady’s former backup last played in the NFL during the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions.

Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady. 🤷‍♂️ — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) February 3, 2022

Cassel Stepped in for Brady in 2008

Cassel previously stepped in for Brady during the 2008 season when the latter suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the year. The then-Patriots backup QB proceeded to lead New England to an 11-5 season, missing out on the playoffs due to a three-team tiebreaker in the AFC East.

The former seventh-round draft pick spent four seasons as Brady’s teammate before he was traded to the Chiefs in 2009. Cassel then went on to become a Pro Bowler in 2010 before spending his later years as a journeyman backup quarterback.

While Cassel is clearly joking, he is right on one thing — he did do well the first time he stepped in for a legendary quarterback.

Considering he’s five years younger than Brady, maybe Cassel could step in after all.

Barrett: Bucs Are Still ‘Contenders’

Despite the retirement of the greatest quarterback ever, linebacker Shaquil Barrett still believes the Bucs will be contenders in 2022.

The veteran linebacker — who is in the midst of his second Pro Bowl appearance — doesn’t believe Brady’s absence will knock Tampa Bay out of playoff contention.

“We most definitely are still going to be contenders,” said Bartett, via the team’s official website. “We’ve still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl. And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it’s a replication. Whoever it takes, we’re going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do. The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams – whatever it is, we’re going to make it happen.”

The Bucs still have plenty of top-tier players under contract. Outside of Barrett, Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. will all return next season.

However, the Bucs have major question marks outside of filling the quarterback position. Key players such as Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones will all be free agents.

Despite the questions looming over Tampa Bay heading into next season, Pro Bowl offensive guard Ali Marpet also believes there will be continued success.

“It’s such a strong core in that locker room that there should be a lot of success moving forward,” said Marpet. “Tom is a phenomenal player and what he brings is invaluable. But the talent is there, and has been there a while. So I think there will be continued success.”