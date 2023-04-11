Patriots Meet With Another Dual-Threat Quarterback

With rumors swirling this offseason that the New England Patriots are looking to move on from quarterback Mac Jones, the team added another log to the fire by meeting with QB prospect Malik Cunningham recently.

Malik Cunningham Was Record-Setting Quarterback in College

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported on Monday, April 10 that Cunningham has met with several teams ahead of this month’s NFL draft, including the Patriots. Per Fowler’s source, he’s also had meetings with the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Commanders, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, and Colts, a source said. Dual-threat talent that threw for 9,660 yards // 70 TDs and ran for 3,179 // 50 TDs during his time for the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/9u3qwExyHI — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2023

Cunningham is drawing interest from multiple teams after a productive career at Louisville. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Cunningham threw for 9,660 passing yards and 70 touchdowns with 29 interceptions and a 62.6 percent completion rate. He was also a threat with his legs, racking up 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

The 24-year-old finished his career at Louisville with the most touchdowns in program history, surpassing the previous record held by Lamar Jackson late in the 2022 season. In fact, Cunningham was redshirted during Jackson’s final year with the Cardinals in 2017 and took over under center soon after Jackson departed for the NFL.

Despite his speed, athleticism and individual success at Louisville, Cunningham is not expected to be taken early in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Ian Cummings’ scouting report at Pro Football Focus, Cunningham is projected to go later in the draft (if at all) due to concerns about his arm strength, size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and durability. That could make him a good value pick later on in the draft for a team willing to take a chance on him and develop him.

Malik Cunningham Fits Patriots’ Type

Cunningham’s connection and similarities to Jackson are notable, as New England has been linked to him as well this offseason. The Patriots thus appear to have a type in their recent pursuit of a potential alternative to Jones: a dual-threat quarterback.

Between Cunningham, Jackson and Florida QB Anthony Richardson, New England has shown interest in multiple dual-threat signal-callers this offseason. That suggests a possible change in organizational philosophy for the Patriots, who briefly tried a mobile quarterback with Cam Newton in 2020 before drafting a traditional pocket passer in Jones the following year.

New England’s offense struggled with Jones in 2022, however, ranking 26th in the NFL in total yards per game (322). Given the proliferation of dual-threat quarterbacks around the league such as Jackson, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and others, the Patriots may feel that they need one as well to keep up.

New England has typically shied away from dual-threat QBs in the past, as Newton was the only one on their roster in recent memory. With new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien coming in, however, the Patriots have a chance to modernize their offense and add some athleticism to it.

With New England unlikely to acquire Jackson from the Ravens based on recent reports, drafting Cunningham could be a good alternative. He would bring some of the same skills to the table at a much cheaper cost and would give head coach Bill Belichick another option under center in case Jones doesn’t work out.