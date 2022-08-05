Patriots Offensive Lineman Calls Himself ‘Best Tackle to Play This Game’

The New England Patriots have had some amazing offensive lineman, but one current player believes that he is the best to ever play the game.

With the departures of Shaq Mason and Ted Karras, New England has few veterans on the offensive line. Along with David Andrews, Trent Brown is one of the more experienced players who will be protecting Mac Jones this season.

Brown will be a key part of the offensive line in 2022 and it’s clear that he believes that he can answer the challenge.

“I still feel like I’m the best tackle to play this game, and I feel like I can be one of the best to ever play. I’m out to prove it,” Brown said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “So here we go. Day by day. Brick by brick.”

“I approached each day of this offseason, wanting to come in and be the player I know I can be,” Brown added. “I know I have a responsibility leading this team. That’s how I’m approaching each day. I think everyone is appreciative of that. I’m appreciative of everyone around me that’s working just as hard to help steer this bus in the right direction.”

What Has Brown Done to Improve?

A major part of Brown’s latest contract is incentives. Along with on-the-field bonuses, the offensive lineman has weight-based incentives to reach.

ESPN Insider Mike Reiss revealed that the offensive lineman’s contract features a $750,000 weight bonus in 2022 and 2023. Brown will have received $150,000 on the first day of the offseason program if he weighed in at 385 pounds or less. If he weighed 375 pounds or less on June 1 he will have earned an additional $75,000 and he may have earned the same amount on July 15 if he weighed 365 pounds or less. Also, every week during the season, Brown has the opportunity to earn an additional $25,000 a week if he weighs 365 pounds or less.

While he is still currently listed at 380 pounds on New England’s roster, Brown told the Boston Herald he’s currently around 355 pounds.

“I definitely put in the work during the offseason, so I’m expecting to reap the benefits. … It’s all about attention to detail and taking care of your body,” Brown stated.

What Should Patriots Fans Expect From Brown?

The offensive line is in an interesting state. Brown will be a veteran on a line that is filled with young talent and players playing out of position.

Brown is expected to play left tackle which means he is tasked with protecting Jones’ blindside. That means that Isaiah Wynn will be moving to right tackle.

“I’ll play wherever they need me to be,” Wynn told reporters with a grin. “I’m wherever they need me to be.”

So Brown will play a key role in protecting Jones and with how confident he is in his skill, the quarterback should have plenty of time to get rid of the ball.