Patriots Get 3 Huge Returns to Practice

The New England Patriots saw three important offensive players return to practice on Wednesday and each of them could be activated in time for the Week 4 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

James White Returned to Practice

James White’s teammates were undoubtedly happy to see him back on the practice field. After missing the last two games following the death of his dad Tyrone, the 28-year-old veteran, and team captain was a full participant in practice, which all but guarantees he’ll be active for Sunday’s game with the Chiefs–barring a last-minute change.

Rex Burkhead did a great job in White’s role last week, but Sweet Feet’s presence should still be a major boost for the Patriots in what figures to be a tough road game.

Damien Harris Returned to Practice

Damien Harris had his sights set on having a strong sophomore season in the NFL after getting limited opportunities as a rookie. He was impressive in training camp, but a hand injury landed him on IR, and again out of the action.

Harris has great upside and perhaps a little more speed than Sony Michel. The latter has had a strong beginning to the season, and he’s coming off a 117-yard performance on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Michel was a limited participant on Wednesday, so we’ll have to monitor his status this week. He came into the season after enduring a knee injury in the offseason. Michel returned a little quicker than most expected. It’ll be interesting to see if he can remain healthy all year.

Gunner Olszewski Returned to Practice

N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, and Julian Edelman have been mostly dependable for Cam Newton as receivers. That said, the unit could and should still welcome the arrival of Gunner Olszewski. Like Harris, an injury landed him IR, but he’s now available to be activated.

Who knows? Perhaps we’ll see some five receiver looks this week.

