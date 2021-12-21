Patriots Called on to Replace Former Pro Bowl Starter

The New England Patriots might have to move on from one of their longest-tenured players.

The Patriots are known as a franchise that cuts ties with players before it’s too late. They’ve done this with a number of players synonymous with the organization over the years. It’s a major reason why the Patriots have been the premier franchise of the NFL over the past 20 years, winning six Super Bowls and advancing to three others.

It looks like they may be forced to do so again this offseason. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, one starter the Patriots need to move on from is linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

“Dont’a Hightower is the league’s most physical linebacker. He’s almost limited in what he contributes. A 6’3″, 260-pound linebacker isn’t meant to cover tight ends, running backs or even wide receivers in space. Hightower isn’t made for today’s game, though he found a niche as a thumper in Bill Belichick’s scheme. Even so, his time with the New England Patriots could very well be coming to an end. Hightower turns 32 before free agency starts. Outside of New England, the nine-year veteran won’t hold much value. His status will fall at the feet of the Patriots and what the organization decides to do. Hightower could very well return for another season. But the Patriots shouldn’t bring him back with the intention of staying a starter. New England should look to add more athleticism at the position. The recycling of Hightower and Jamie Collins Jr. isn’t good for the roster’s health.”

Hightower Clearly Regressing in 2021

Hightower has been a member of the Patriots since he was drafted in the first round back in 2012. The 31-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2016, 2019) and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2016.

After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 reasons, Hightower returned this season and has started all 13 games.

However, Hightower’s performance has clearly declined from his Pro Bowl campaign 2019. In fact, it’s his worst season to date. According to Pro Football Focus, Hightower has posted a 57.4 defensive grade, 59.7 passing rushing grade and 42.1 grade in coverage.

Outside of his injury-shortened campaign in 2017, those are all career-lows. Among Patriots defensive players with at least 100 snaps, Hightower only ranks above Chase Winovich and Carl Davis in defensive grade. Furthermore, his coverage grade ranks dead last on the Patriots’ defense.

Considering he’ll be 32 years of age and is on the downside of his career, Hightower won’t have much market value as a free agent.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Former Patriots LB Rips Jones for Postgame Comments

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson isn’t a fan of Mac Jones’ motivational speech.

Following New England’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the rookie quarterback explained how the team came out weak in their performance due to the sluggish nature of their practices leading into the game.

Johnson — who played for the Patriots from 1995 until 2004 — ripped Jones for his postgame comments.

“I was surprised by that because it was so off-script for Mac Jones,” Johnson said on NBC10 Boston’s “Sports Sunday”. “He’s always stuck to the script — cliché 101. This time he went off script and I was really surprised to hear him say that we were feeling sorry for ourselves. About what? You just came off a bye week. Is it because you played on a Monday night and then you had to play on a Saturday night? Get over it, boys. It’s ring-chasing time now.”

“And him saying they had a bad week of practice and that their energy level was low — you’re a rookie, keep your mouth shut,” Johnson continued. “That’s not going to play well in the locker room.”

Whether or not Jones was right in openly admitting the Patriots were sluggish in their practice habits has yet to be determined. We’ll find out immediately as New England hosts the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 with a shot at clinching the division title on the line.