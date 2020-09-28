Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Talks Cam Newton’s 86-Day Free Agency

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton was a free agent for 86 days before he signed a team-friendly deal to join Bill Belichick and Co. So far, through three games, it has appeared to be a great deal for the Patriots, and Newton, who says he’s not worried about money, and is seemingly happy being with the team.

Newton and the Patriots improved to 2-1 after a 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and New England remains a game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

How Did Newton Last So Long as a Free Agent? Robert Kraft Doesn’t Understand It

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was recently on CBS Sports radio, and he was asked about Newton’s prolonged time as a free agent before his team signed him. Specifically, Newton was without a team for 86 days.

Kraft said he didn’t understand how Newton was available so long, and he also dispelled a common misconception that had been associated with the 2015 NFL MVP. Lastly, Kraft spoke about how he has embraced the concept of championing social justice issues, the quotes on every subject are in the caption of the Instagram post below, but here is a link to the quotes from Radio.com, in association with WEEI:

The Prolonged Free Agency Has Been a Blessing in Disguise

While the disrespect may have stung Newton, it has likely perfectly prepared him to join an organization that seems to be ecstatic to have such an energetic, talented and motivated leader. Newton, Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick and the players appear to have a great relationship.

At some point, Newton is playing himself into a larger contract with more job security. For now, he’ll continue to make the teams that passed on him rue the 86 days they allowed him to sit without trying to sign him before the Patriots did.

