Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Talks Cam Newton’s 86-Day Free Agency

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton was a free agent for 86 days before he signed a team-friendly deal to join Bill Belichick and Co. So far, through three games, it has appeared to be a great deal for the Patriots, and Newton, who says he’s not worried about money, and is seemingly happy being with the team.
Newton and the Patriots improved to 2-1 after a 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and New England remains a game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.
Patriots get the win 36-20 behind a dominant run game and stout defense. Rex Burkhead had 3 TDs Passing Las Vegas Raiders Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Derek Carr 32 24 261 8.2 2 0 34 2 12 119.4 New England Patriots Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Cam Newton 28 17 162 5.8 1 1 27 2 6 73.8 Rushing Las Vegas Raiders Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Josh Jacobs 16 71 4.44 13 0 3 Devontae Booker 3 31 10.33 23 0 2 Jalen Richard 1 14 14.00 14 0 1 Derek Carr 2 10 5.00 9 0 1 New England Patriots Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Sony Michel 9 117 13.00 48 0 3 Rex Burkhead 6 49 8.17 17 2 6 J.J. Taylor 11 43 3.91 9 0 2 Cam Newton 9 27 3.00 21 0 2 Isaiah Zuber 1 13 13.00 13 0 1 N'Keal Harry 1 2 2.00 2 0 0 Julian Edelman 1 -1 -1.00 -1 0 0 Receiving Las Vegas Raiders Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Hunter Renfrow 6 84 14.00 26 1 4 9 41 Jalen Richard 3 8 2.67 6 0 0 3 3 Zay Jones 3 32 10.67 13 0 2 3 18 Josh Jacobs 3 12 4.00 5 0 0 4 13 Darren Waller 2 9 4.50 8 0 0 4 1 Nelson Agholor 2 32 16.00 18 0 2 3 6 Foster Moreau 2 25 12.50 24 1 2 2 4 Bryan Edwards 2 48 24.00 34 0 2 3 18 Alec Ingold 1 11 11.00 11 0 1 1 11 New England Patriots Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Rex Burkhead 7 49 7.00 15 1 3 10 63 Damiere Byrd 3 27 9.00 23 0 1 3 17 N'Keal Harry 2 34 17.00 27 0 1 4 18 Sony Michel 2 23 11.50 14 0 1 2 24 Julian Edelman 2 23 11.50 15 0 2 6 4 Jakob Johnson 1 6 6.00 6 0 0 1 0 Ryan Izzo 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 J.J. Taylor 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 Kickoff Returns
How Did Newton Last So Long as a Free Agent? Robert Kraft Doesn’t Understand It
Patriots owner Robert Kraft was recently on CBS Sports radio, and he was asked about Newton’s prolonged time as a free agent before his team signed him. Specifically, Newton was without a team for 86 days.
Kraft said he didn’t understand how Newton was available so long, and he also dispelled a common misconception that had been associated with the 2015 NFL MVP. Lastly, Kraft spoke about how he has embraced the concept of championing social justice issues, the quotes on every subject are in the caption of the Instagram post below, but here is a link to the quotes from Radio.com, in association with WEEI:
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft on Cam Newton's long Free Agency, and what he's learned about discrimination.. per CBS Sports Radion Interview "I tell you, I can't understand how he was on the market for 86 days," Kraft said of Newton. "Sometimes when you meet people who are No. 1 picks in the league, they're not always team-first kind of guys. And he really is. Our whole locker room feels it." "I thought I understood a little bit about discrimination because of the religion I was born into," Kraft, who is Jewish, told CBS. "But it wasn't until the George Floyd incident…having our players telling us that their parents had to tell them how to dress if they go to an ATM machine, how they act if they're stopped by the police. It just completely changed me. It made me understand that I have to also be a better listener."
The Prolonged Free Agency Has Been a Blessing in Disguise
While the disrespect may have stung Newton, it has likely perfectly prepared him to join an organization that seems to be ecstatic to have such an energetic, talented and motivated leader. Newton, Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick and the players appear to have a great relationship.
At some point, Newton is playing himself into a larger contract with more job security. For now, he’ll continue to make the teams that passed on him rue the 86 days they allowed him to sit without trying to sign him before the Patriots did.
