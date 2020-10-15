Patriots Sign ‘Mammoth’ Former Iowa Star and Ravens D-Lineman

The New England Patriots placed Byron Cowart on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week after he tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the team signed former Iowa star and NFL veteran Carl Davis from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad to possibly provide some depth with Cowart out of action.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Carl Davis’ College and Pro Experience

Davis spent four years at Iowa where he was a standout defensive lineman. At 6’5″ 325 pounds, Davis was described as a “mammoth defender” by Brian Fillipak of Inside the Pylon.

In college, Davis recorded 15 tackles for loss in his career, and that included 9.5 during his senior season. He also had 2 sacks for the Hawkeyes as a senior. He was highly touted coming out of school and the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the third round, and it was believed Davis might have been on the Patriots’ radar in 2015.

His ability to anchor against the run while playing inside and outside had many seeing him as a fit for the Patriots’ defense.

Perhaps this is an example of better later than never.

Davis has struggled to make an impact in the NFL to this point. Davis played in 13 games as a rookie for the Ravens in 2015. Unfortunately, he missed all of 2016 with injury, but came back in 2017 and played in all but one game that season. Still, the Ravens parted ways with Davis and he signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Davis played in just five games with the Browns and then split time between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jaguars in 2019. If you’re looking for a comp for Davis, Fillipak and others have likened him to former Patriots lineman Alan Branch.

Now the Patriots have poached him from the Jags’ practice squad and it’s important to note he was signed to the 53-man roster. That suggests he could be in action as soon as Sunday’s game with the Broncos.

Stay tuned.

Also Read: