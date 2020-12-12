Patriots Sign WR Through 2020 and DT Through 2021

The New England Patriots have apparently loved what they’ve seen from two late-season additions to the roster. On Friday, they were awarded contracts.

The Patriots signed WR Donte Moncrief through the rest of the 2020 regular season. New England also inked defensive tackle Akeem Spence through 2021.

Learned Donte Moncrief signed an one-year deal and Akeem Spence signed a two-year deal when they were promoted to the 53-man roster last week. Spence received a $125,000 signing bonus. — Cap Space = $20,131,217 (@patscap) December 11, 2020

Donte Moncrief

Moncrief made his presence felt on special teams. He had a huge return against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 that ignited the Patriots and shifted the momentum. The play came with New England down 10-0 and in need of a spark for their offense. Moncrief provided the boost and the Patriots were on their way in that game.

Moncrief has yet to be a major factor as a receiver, but there is some hope he could provide production there as soon as the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Moncrief isn’t exactly a burner, but he is a smart route runner with good hands. Because the Patriots’ receiving corps isn’t stacked with elite talent, there is an opening for Moncrief to do some positive things if given the chance in a receiver’s role. He has just one reception for 15 yards this season, but in his career, Moncrief has hauled in 205 passes for 2,576 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Akeem Spence

Spence has provided a much-needed, run-stuffing presence on the defensive line.

The Patriots lost Danny Shelton to the Detroit Lions in free agency, and they have also had to play without Adam Butler at points this year. The team was looking for a player who could help anchor the run defense. For the most part, when given the opportunity, Spence has delivered.

He hasn’t been able to do much as a pass rusher, but he does have five tackles in three games. Unfortunately, Spence was also whistled for a crucial neutral-zone infraction penalty on Thursday against the Rams. It came just before the snap on a fourth-down play inside the Patriots’ five-yard line.

The flag resulted in a first down and the Rams scored the touchdown on an out route to Cooper Kupp from Jared Goff on the next play. Despite that, Spence showed the coaching staff enough for them to want him on the roster through next season.

