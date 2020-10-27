Patriots Potential Trade Package For Speedy WR Revealed: Report

The New England Patriots‘ passing game needs help in a hurry, and there are few players in the NFL as swift as potential trade target and Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller.

Brian M. Hines of Pats Pulpit drew up a realistic trade package for Fuller that has the Patriots potentially sending a Day Two and Three pick to the Texans in exchange for the dynamic 26-year-old.

Patriots get: WR Will Fuller

Texans get: 2022 third-round draft pick, 2021 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Patriots’ wide receivers do not deserve all of the blame for the team’s recent struggles. Don’t read into the narrative that they “are not separating”, as more of the blame should fall on poor quarterback play. But, the team certainly needs more talent at the position. Damiere Byrd has been solid but is not, and should not be, a No. 1 option. Julian Edelman is clearly not the same player while N’Keal Harry has still not produce as expected. So, if the Patriots are serious about contending for the division, wide receiver should be the first position they look to improve. Enter Will Fuller.

Fuller Has the Speed and Big-Play Ability the Patriots’ Offense is Missing

Fuller’s top skill has always been his game-breaking speed. His 4.33 speed looks even faster on the field, and in 2020, he has seemingly put it all together. He’s having a career year with 31 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns.

Fuller would be the Patriots’ No. 1 target as his ability to command safety help over the top would give New England a much-needed vertical threat to go with Damiere Byrd, Julian Edelman, and hopefully someone who is ready to emerge as a viable pass-catching option at tight end (Dalton Keene or Devin Asiasi).

The Trade Package Includes Valuable Assets

A third-round pick isn’t a low price. The list of immediate starters, All-Pros and even Hall-of-Famers who have been drafted in the third round is a long one (Joe Montana, Aeneas Williams, and the Patriots’ own Curtis Martin to name three).

When you also consider there is a conditional fifth-round selection in this scenario for the upcoming draft, you have to realize this isn’t just the equivalent of shipping over a bag of basketballs.

This Only Makes Sense if the Patriots Truly Believe They’re Still Contenders

Because this isn’t a throw-away trade package, the Patriots have to ask themselves a serious question. Do we really believe we’re still a contending team? At 2-4, the answer to that question could go either way.

Fuller is in the final year of his contract and based on his 2020 production to this point, he’s headed for a nice contract in 2021. That means, the Patriots could be simply renting his services for the final nine games of the season, and hopefully the playoffs.

One thing is for sure if they don’t believe they have a good shot at winning a Super Bowl, it makes no sense to part with assets for a guy who can’t help to push you over the hump.

