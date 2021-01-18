Patriots Players Show Their Allegiance Online Ahead of Bucs-Saints

The link throughout the New England Patriots fraternity is strong.

The Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but several members of the roster had their eyes on NFL action on Sunday night. Why? Former Patriot great and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady was leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The outpouring of support from Brady’s teammates was strong.

Let’s go tommy — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 17, 2021

