Patriots Players Show Their Allegiance Online Ahead of Bucs-Saints

Patriots Players Show Their Allegiance Online Ahead of Bucs-Saints

  • Shares
  • Updated

Getty Tom Brady

The link throughout the New England Patriots fraternity is strong.

The Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but several members of the roster had their eyes on NFL action on Sunday night. Why? Former Patriot great and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady was leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The outpouring of support from Brady’s teammates was strong.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

 

 

 

Read More
,