Patriots Trade for WR/TE Likely to Come Before Crucial Clash With Bills

The much-discussed trade that will deliver Cam Newton and the New England Patriots offense some needed firepower could be happening soon.

Why the Patriots Have to Make a Deal

Newton has been far from perfect this season, and there is no question, he has to get better moving forward. That said, it’s difficult to find a talented quarterback on the trade market, and perhaps even harder to incorporate him into what a team is doing in the middle of the season.

Newton still gives the Patriots the best chance to win, and that’s precisely why head coach Bill Belichick quickly committed to him as the starting quarterback for the team moving forward.

With that established, the team still has to address an abysmal passing game which is at the bottom of the NFL in yards per game. That means getting Newton more weapons. Damiere Byrd has been under-targeted and overthrown a few times, but when he’s established himself as the team’s best receiver, it’s clear there is an issue. The Patriots have to add weapons to give Newton and the passing game the best tools available to succeed.

Why the Deal Should Be Happening Soon

The trade deadline is Nov. 3, which only leaves a little over a week to wheel and deal. When you factor in the COVID-19 protocols that change the way new players can join a team for any reason, the process has become a bit more elongated.

If the Patriots or any other team want to maximize the time a new acquisition is in the fold, they will need to get going pronto.

Don’t be shocked to see a deal completed prior to the crucial, must-win Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Top Potential Trade Targets

There have been a plethora of names mentioned as potential trade targets for the Patriots.

The Cincinnati Bengals A.J. Green and John Ross have been mentioned. The Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones seems like a pipe dream, but an interesting one nonetheless. The Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson was a common target mentioned a month ago, but with his team off to a 5-1 start and in first place in the NFC North, it seems unlikely they would be willing to deal their No. 1 receiver.

Look for the Patriots to consider someone like the New York Jets Jamison Crowder, if the AFC East division rival is willing to deal, or a tight end like the Cleveland Browns David Njoku, who caught a TD pass on Sunday, or the Houston Texans’ Will Fuller or Kenny Stills as more realistic options.

