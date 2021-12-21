Ex-Patriots Veteran’s Message to Mac Jones: ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’

A former New England Patriots veteran isn’t taking too kindly to Mac Jones’ comments following the team’s latest loss.

Ex-Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson — who now works as a television and radio personality covering the Patriots in the Boston area — had a direct message following Mac Jones’ admission that the team practiced lazy leading into their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts — keep your mouth shut.

Johnson Taken Aback by Jones’ Comments

“I was surprised by that because it was so off-script for Mac Jones,” Johnson said on NBC10 Boston’s “Sports Sunday”. “He’s always stuck to the script — cliché 101. This time he went off script and I was really surprised to hear him say that we were feeling sorry for ourselves. About what? You just came off a bye week. Is it because you played on a Monday night and then you had to play on a Saturday night? Get over it, boys. It’s ring-chasing time now.”

“And him saying they had a bad week of practice and that their energy level was low — you’re a rookie, keep your mouth shut,” Johnson continued. “That’s not going to play well in the locker room.”

The Patriots came out listless in a performance against one of their potential opponents in the AFC playoffs. Not only did New England never lead in the game, Jones threw two interceptions — including his first career interception in the red zone — and the Patriots were gashed for 170 rushing yards by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.

After New England’s seven-game winning streak was snapped, Jones was blunt in his assessment of why the Patriots uncharacteristically struggled so much in a big game.

“I just think we, starting with me, the energy was kind of low, maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff,” Jones said. “Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way.”

Belichick May Have Been Behind Mac’s Comments

While Johnson was critical of Jones’ comments, he did have an explanation for why the rookie probably so outspoken — because head coach Bill Belichick likely had him do it. Johnson knows a thing or two about playing for Belichick considering he was a member of the organization for nine years from 1995 until 2004, winning three Super Bowl titles with the franchise.

“My feeling is Bill Belichick probably had him say it,” Johnson said. “I think Bill Belichick wanted the message to go through Mac Jones, call out his players. It would be atypical of Bill this year to come down really hard on this team. So, to me, that was some orders from Bill because I can’t imagine Mac Jones going off script like he did, criticizing the team’s energy and their preparation going into this week. When you’re a rookie quarterback, you’re not supposed to say stuff like that.”

The Patriots won’t have much time to analyze Jones’ comments. They’ll play the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 with a division title likely on the line.