Patriots Vs. Broncos Gets New Date and Time

There’s a lot going on in New England.

Amidst three known positive COVID-19 tests, the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos has been rescheduled to Monday at 5 pm ET. This will mark the second consecutive week the Patriots will be in the opener of a Monday night doubleheader after having their game moved to an evening slot a day after it was originally scheduled.

What Caused the Rescheduling?

The latest rescheduling comes after star cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Gilmore’s positive test came behind starting quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray testing positive last week.

Following Gilmore’s positive test, the Patriots canceled practice on Wednesday and Thursday. It is unclear when the Patriots will be able to get back on the practice field to prepare for Monday’s game with the Broncos.

Patriots COVID-19 Tests Have Been Negative Since

The NFL has chosen to move forward with the Patriots vs. Broncos game, at least tentatively, because as of Thursday evening, the Patriots haven’t had any more players test positive for the virus. In the event there were more positive tests on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday before the game, you’d like to think the league would step in and pull the plug on the contest.

The NFL has already received criticism for allowing the Patriots to play the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday. After Newton’s test results were revealed, many believe the safest thing to do would have been to push the next Patriots game back at least a week considering there is a possibility someone can test positive for the virus up to two weeks after being initially exposed.

This perceived negligence might have placed people at risk considering Gilmore tested positive just a day after he played in the Monday night game.

Let’s all hope this decision isn’t heading down a similar path.

